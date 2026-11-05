undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St Paul
St. Paul Veterans Day events on November 11
4 days ago
On November 11, St. Paul will host several free events to honor veterans, including a 9 AM Veterans Breakfast at St. Paul Baptist Church that is free for all veterans, a 1 PM Veterans Parade from St. Paul Elementary to St. Paul Park, and a 2 PM Veterans Ceremony in the St. Paul Elementary Auditorium. Everyone is welcome to attend and view the veterans banners displayed throughout St. Paul honoring those who have served.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of St. Paul Virginia
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.