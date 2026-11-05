St. Paul Veterans Day events on November 11

On November 11, St. Paul will host several free events to honor veterans, including a 9 AM Veterans Breakfast at St. Paul Baptist Church that is free for all veterans, a 1 PM Veterans Parade from St. Paul Elementary to St. Paul Park, and a 2 PM Veterans Ceremony in the St. Paul Elementary Auditorium. Everyone is welcome to attend and view the veterans banners displayed throughout St. Paul honoring those who have served.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of St. Paul Virginia