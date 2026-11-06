📅 Adult book club: Agatha Christie night on Nov. 5

📅 Agatha Christie book club night at Gum Spring Library

Love mysteries? Join the Adult Book Club at Gum Spring Library, Meeting Room B on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 6:30–8:00 p.m.

You’ll be discussing The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie, in honor of the 1926 centennial of this classic mystery.

Feel free to have fun with it and come dressed as your favorite Agatha Christie character or in Art Deco style.

Space and supplies are limited. For a copy of the book, email Allison Forbes or Kelly Jeon (emails are listed on the library event page).

This event is for adults and is part of the library’s celebration of Agatha Christie’s life and legacy.