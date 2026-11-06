🏥 Arlington, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Arlington’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, schools, and even vet care. If you’re in patient care or therapy, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Chatterboxes Pediatric Speech-Language Pathology

Chatterboxes Pediatric Speech-Language Pathology Location: Arlington, VA (elementary school, Virginia district)

Type: Full-time (follows school calendar; current services Mon–Fri, largely virtual)

(follows school calendar; current services Mon–Fri, largely virtual) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about relationship-centered, neurodiversity-affirming care for elementary students. You’ll manage an existing school caseload, write IEP goals, and get strong support from a clinical community that offers CEU reimbursement, licensure/ASHA fee coverage, PTO, and health benefits.

Employer: VHC Health

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (wage transparency policy noted)

Work with patients recovering from disease, injury, or disability in an inpatient rehab setting. You’ll perform full PT evaluations, set treatment goals, and supervise support staff, with access to medical, dental, vision, wellness, and retirement benefits.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Remote – must live within commuting distance of Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: Annual potential $100,000–$112,000+ (productivity-based)

Provide virtual therapy to kids and teens while setting your own schedule and working from home. This role comes with a sign-on bonus, annual cash bonus up to $8,000, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match), malpractice coverage, and full admin support for billing and scheduling.

Employer: VHC Health

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Per-diem / Part-time

Salary: Range not listed (wage transparency policy noted)

Perfect if you have at least six months of clinical tech or similar experience and want flexible hours. You’ll assist RNs with direct patient care, transport, and daily living tasks on a surgical oncology unit, with access to VHC’s broader benefits depending on eligibility.

Employer: Clarendon Animal Care North (AAHA Accredited)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $20.00–$24.00 per hour

Join a highly rated small animal hospital and be hands-on with patient care, client communication, and clinic upkeep. This role offers a big benefits list: 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, paid parental leave, CE credits, professional development support, and more.

Employer: DaVita

Location: 1785 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA 22202

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44.00–$60.00 per hour (depends on experience and other factors)

Care for patients with end-stage renal disease in a fast-paced outpatient setting, with paid dialysis training provided. Expect flexible shifts (including some evenings/weekends), long-term patient relationships, and a strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and career-growth support.

Employer: Physicians Rehab Solution / Anderson Clinic Physical Therapy

Location: Northern Virginia outpatient clinics (including Arlington, VA)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (no weekends)

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation noted)

Serve in busy outpatient clinics with strong referral sources and access to imaging and records. You’ll focus on restoring function and reducing pain, with a Monday–Friday schedule, paid time off, and benefits including health, dental, vision, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.