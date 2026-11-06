🚨 Virginia WMD support team rated trained and mission ready

🚨 Virginia WMD response team passes major readiness test

The Virginia National Guard’s 34th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (34th CST) has been officially rated “trained and mission capable” after a formal proficiency evaluation held Sept. 22–24, 2026, at Fort Pickett, Virginia.

During the full-scale exercise, the team practiced responding to a request for help at an apartment with notional chemical and biological hazards, running reconnaissance surveys and collecting unknown substances for identification.

The 34th CST is made up of Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen. They:

Support state agencies and local first responders during hazardous materials incidents

during hazardous materials incidents Can identify chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosive threats

threats Assess current and projected consequences

Advise the incident commander on how to respond

Help coordinate additional state support when needed

The unit completes this type of large external evaluation, including two full-scale exercises overseen by U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, about every 18 months to maintain readiness.