🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Arlington — From Desk Gear to a Trike

Arlington neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from cable organizers to a full adult tricycle. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Nylon cable ties (zip ties)

Details: Includes 400 black and 100 white ties in 12" and 8" sizes. Great for organizing cables, bundling cords, or light DIY projects.

Condition: Not specified, but appears to be a full mixed pack.

Location: Arlington Ridge, Arlington, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: 32" black manual desk riser

Details: Lightly used, manual standing desk riser that sits on top of your existing desk so you can work sitting or standing. Poster says it works great and is just no longer needed.

Pickup: Anytime porch pick up (self-serve)

Location: Arlington, Virginia (Cherrydale area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos & product info: Extra pictures and product details are linked in the post.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: White plastic cable organizer

Details: Organizer box with compartments and clips to keep cords and chargers tidy and out of sight. Good for a desk, TV area, or nightstand.

Condition: Not specified.

Location: Arlington Ridge, Arlington, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Red adult-size tricycle with wide tracker wheels

Details: Free adult trike in good pre-owned condition. The poster notes it needs new inner tubes, but otherwise says it’s great. They also mention it makes a fun Jigsaw Halloween accessory. Retail price listed as $549, offered as-is for free.

Pickup area: Near the Sheraton off Columbia Pike, Foxcroft Heights, Arlington, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Product info: The post includes a link to manufacturer details for more specs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Arlington tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.