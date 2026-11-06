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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Arlington — From Desk Gear to a Trike
Arlington neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from cable organizers to a full adult tricycle. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Nylon Cable Ties - 400 Black & 100 White
Item: Nylon cable ties (zip ties)
Details: Includes 400 black and 100 white ties in 12" and 8" sizes. Great for organizing cables, bundling cords, or light DIY projects.
Condition: Not specified, but appears to be a full mixed pack.
Location: Arlington Ridge, Arlington, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Manual Desk Riser (Arlington - Cherrydale)
Item: 32" black manual desk riser
Details: Lightly used, manual standing desk riser that sits on top of your existing desk so you can work sitting or standing. Poster says it works great and is just no longer needed.
Pickup: Anytime porch pick up (self-serve)
Location: Arlington, Virginia (Cherrydale area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos & product info: Extra pictures and product details are linked in the post.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
White Plastic Cable Organizer
Item: White plastic cable organizer
Details: Organizer box with compartments and clips to keep cords and chargers tidy and out of sight. Good for a desk, TV area, or nightstand.
Condition: Not specified.
Location: Arlington Ridge, Arlington, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
FREE Red Adult Size Tricycle with Wide Tracker Wheels
Item: Red adult-size tricycle with wide tracker wheels
Details: Free adult trike in good pre-owned condition. The poster notes it needs new inner tubes, but otherwise says it’s great. They also mention it makes a fun Jigsaw Halloween accessory. Retail price listed as $549, offered as-is for free.
Pickup area: Near the Sheraton off Columbia Pike, Foxcroft Heights, Arlington, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Product info: The post includes a link to manufacturer details for more specs.
Free items in Arlington tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.