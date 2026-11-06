📢 Free virtual Narcan training with take-home kit

📢 Free virtual training: reverse an opioid overdose

Region Ten is offering FREE virtual REVIVE! training to teach people how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose using Narcan/Naloxone.

The class is for friends, family members, and other responders who want to be prepared to help in an emergency. Free Narcan is available to participants who want it after they complete the course.

To join:

Go to Region Ten’s Learning Academy. Create a free account using the registration link. After you register, log in and enroll in the community trainings. If you already have an account, just sign in and choose the REVIVE! course.

This is a simple way to be ready to save a life if an overdose happens near you.