📅 Kids STREAM turkey popper workshop in November

📅 Kids STREAM workshop: make turkey poppers

Bring your kids to the library’s STREAM workshop in November to make fun turkey poppers. Kids will get to build a turkey popper and launch pom poms, cotton balls, and other provided objects across the room — a playful way to spend an evening together.

This program is for children and their accompanying adults. Drop-offs are not allowed, so please plan to stay and be engaged with your child during the program.

The library aims to make all programs accessible. If you have accessibility concerns or need specific accommodations, please contact the Appomattox Regional Library System before the event.

By attending ARLS or ARLS co-sponsored events, you agree that photos or videos taken at the event may be used by the library in various media, including images of any minors with you.