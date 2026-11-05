🚚 Multiple UPS Operator Openings in Shanghai, Virginia

Shanghai, VA has a solid logistics scene thanks to its location and transport links. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, UPS has a strong full-time option open now.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Shanghai, VA

Category: Supply Chain & Logistics

Supply Chain & Logistics Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

This role oversees loading and unloading cargo from aircraft and moving it safely between different types of transport. You’ll follow clear procedures, use ground support equipment, help with inventory checks and paperwork, and may support or lead small teams while keeping safety and aviation rules front and center.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, read the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.