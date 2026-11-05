📣 Shanghai, VA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Openings This Month

Shanghai’s sales and marketing scene is small but mighty right now, with a few solid roles that could be a big step up. If you’re good with people, data, or digital tools, these are worth a look.

Employer: Smith

Smith Location: Shanghai, VA (global electronics distributor)

(global electronics distributor) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-energy sales role focused on cold calling, lead research, and full account management for electronic components. Good fit if you already have sales or cold-calling experience and like building long-term customer relationships over the phone.

Employer: Munters

Munters Location: Shanghai, VA (APAC regional scope)

(APAC regional scope) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role owning digital strategy across APAC – websites, SEO/SEM, social, email, webinars, automation, and analytics. Best for someone with 8+ years B2B digital marketing, strong marketing automation/CRM skills, and experience working across multiple countries.

Employer: Smith

Smith Location: Shanghai, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership-level sales role in electronic components (CPU, memory, SSD, HDD) with a focus on strategy, key accounts, and market analysis. A match if you have 7+ years electronics sales, strong client network, and want fast-track growth with uncapped commissions.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full description, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.