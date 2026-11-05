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📅 Senior Music Appreciation Fridays at Melrose Library
6 days ago
📅 Senior Music Appreciation Club at Melrose Library
Love classic tunes and great performances? Join Ms. Nadine for Senior Music Appreciation at the Melrose Library – STEAM Lab.
This in-person club meets on select Fridays from 1:00–3:00 PM (Eastern Time). Sessions include listening parties, concert viewings, and group discussions about different artists and performances.
Upcoming dates include:
- November 6, 2026
- December 4, 2026
- January 8, 2027
- February 5, 2027
- March 5, 2027
- April 2, 2027
- May 7, 2027
- June 4, 2027
- July 2, 2027
- August 6, 2027
- September 3, 2027
- October 1, 2027
- November 5, 2027
- December 3, 2027
The event is listed for adults, and it’s a relaxed way to enjoy music and meet others who love it too.
More Info: Senior Music Appreciation w/ Ms. Nadine - ...
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