📅 Senior Music Appreciation Fridays at Melrose Library

📅 Senior Music Appreciation Club at Melrose Library

Love classic tunes and great performances? Join Ms. Nadine for Senior Music Appreciation at the Melrose Library – STEAM Lab.

This in-person club meets on select Fridays from 1:00–3:00 PM (Eastern Time). Sessions include listening parties, concert viewings, and group discussions about different artists and performances.

Upcoming dates include:

November 6, 2026

December 4, 2026

January 8, 2027

February 5, 2027

March 5, 2027

April 2, 2027

May 7, 2027

June 4, 2027

July 2, 2027

August 6, 2027

September 3, 2027

October 1, 2027

November 5, 2027

December 3, 2027

The event is listed for adults, and it’s a relaxed way to enjoy music and meet others who love it too.