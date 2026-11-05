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Politics
⚠️ Orange County government offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
5 days ago
⚠️ Orange County government offices closed Nov. 11
Orange County Government offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
If you need to take care of any county business, plan to visit before or after November 11, as normal services will not be available that day.
More Info: News Flash - Orange County Offices to Close Novemb...
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