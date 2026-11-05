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💰 Learn ways to lower your prescription drug costs
4 days ago
📢 Learn to Cut Your Prescription Drug Costs
Prescription prices can be tough, but there are ways to save. On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 2:00–3:00 PM, the Libbie Mill Area Library (LM Meeting Room) is hosting “Managing Prescription Drug Costs.”
A board-certified pharmacist will:
- Explain how Medicare prescription coverage works
- Review assistance programs
- Share discount options that may help lower what you pay for medications
This program is for adults and seniors and takes place at Libbie Mill Area Library.
If you or a family member are on Medicare or paying a lot for prescriptions, this is a helpful chance to learn about ways to make medications more affordable.
More Info: Managing Prescription Drug Costs - ...
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