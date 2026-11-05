💰 Learn ways to lower your prescription drug costs

📢 Learn to Cut Your Prescription Drug Costs

Prescription prices can be tough, but there are ways to save. On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 2:00–3:00 PM, the Libbie Mill Area Library (LM Meeting Room) is hosting “Managing Prescription Drug Costs.”

A board-certified pharmacist will:

Explain how Medicare prescription coverage works

works Review assistance programs

Share discount options that may help lower what you pay for medications

This program is for adults and seniors and takes place at Libbie Mill Area Library.

If you or a family member are on Medicare or paying a lot for prescriptions, this is a helpful chance to learn about ways to make medications more affordable.