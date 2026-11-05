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💰 Learn ways to lower your prescription drug costs

4 days ago
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📢 Learn to Cut Your Prescription Drug Costs

Prescription prices can be tough, but there are ways to save. On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 2:00–3:00 PM, the Libbie Mill Area Library (LM Meeting Room) is hosting “Managing Prescription Drug Costs.”

A board-certified pharmacist will:

  • Explain how Medicare prescription coverage works
  • Review assistance programs
  • Share discount options that may help lower what you pay for medications

This program is for adults and seniors and takes place at Libbie Mill Area Library.

If you or a family member are on Medicare or paying a lot for prescriptions, this is a helpful chance to learn about ways to make medications more affordable.

More Info: Managing Prescription Drug Costs - ...

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