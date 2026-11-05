📅 Fiber Friends Crafting Night at North Park Library

Bring your latest project and hang out with other crafters at Fiber Friends Crafting Night.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 6:30 – 7:30 PM

Location: NP Conference Room 2, North Park Branch Library

Audience: Adults

Bring your own supplies for knitting, crochet, or other fiber crafts. The library will have a small number of knitting needles and crochet hooks for anyone who wants to try something new, plus crafting books to give you fresh ideas.

Questions? Contact NorthParkEvents@henricolibrary.org or call (804) 501-1970.