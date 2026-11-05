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📅 Fiber Friends Crafting Night at North Park Library
4 days ago
📅 Fiber Friends Crafting Night at North Park Library
Bring your latest project and hang out with other crafters at Fiber Friends Crafting Night.
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 6:30 – 7:30 PM
- Location: NP Conference Room 2, North Park Branch Library
- Audience: Adults
Bring your own supplies for knitting, crochet, or other fiber crafts. The library will have a small number of knitting needles and crochet hooks for anyone who wants to try something new, plus crafting books to give you fresh ideas.
Questions? Contact NorthParkEvents@henricolibrary.org or call (804) 501-1970.
More Info: Fiber Friends Crafting Night - Lib...
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