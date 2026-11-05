📅 Hollywood-themed dance night at Caroline Middle School

📅 Hollywood Night Dance at Caroline Middle School

Caroline Middle School students are invited to “A Night in Hollywood” hosted by the CMS PTA.

When: Friday, November 13, 6:00–8:00 PM

Where: CMS Gymnasium

Who: CMS students (Eagles!)

Costs (cash only):

Tickets: $5

Pizza: $2

Concessions: $1

Ticket sales:

Tickets are on sale October 28–November 11 during all lunch periods. Be sure to buy your ticket before November 11 so you can attend.

Students can dress up, dance, and enjoy music, snacks, and a fun Hollywood-themed night with friends, thanks to the CMS PTA.