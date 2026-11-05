📅 Laid-back “East of Eden” book chat at Long Way Brewing

📅 Casual ‘East of Eden’ book chat at Long Way Brewing

Love books and a relaxed hangout? On Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 PM, you’re invited to Long Way Brewing for a laid-back discussion of “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck.

This is a simple, social meetup — just come ready to chat about the book with others at your table. Perfect if you enjoy reading and want to meet fellow book lovers in Radford.

Bring your copy of “East of Eden” if you have one, and grab a drink from the brewery while you’re there.