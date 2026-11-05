🛒 Dulles Town Center Retail Jobs With Multiple Hiring Stores

Dulles Town Center is busy and hiring. If you like helping people shop, there are several solid retail roles open right now.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Dulles Town Center, VA

Type: Full-time (commission-based)

Pay: $45,000–$65,000 expected first-year earnings , hourly advance + uncapped commissions

, hourly advance + Why it’s worth a look: Help customers design their homes in a low-pressure, team-focused showroom. Strong training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off (including your birthday), tuition help, and big employee discounts.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Dulles Town Center, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.77–$21.70/hour or services pay , plus tips; full-time roles eligible for health, dental, vision, life, disability, and PTO

, plus tips; full-time roles eligible for Why it’s worth a look: Use your cosmetology license to do cuts, color, treatments, styling, and makeup in a busy beauty hub. You’ll get ongoing training, chances to grow your book of business, and support from a large, well-known brand.

Employer: Kay Jewelers (Signet Jewelers)

Location: Dulles Town Center, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$21.00/hour base + commission

Why it’s worth a look: Step into leadership at a major jewelry brand, coaching a sales team and helping guests celebrate big life moments. Comes with medical/dental/vision (full-time), 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, training programs, and merchandise discounts.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.