📅 Virginia Opera’s Pagliacci at Harrison Opera House Nov 6

📅 Virginia Opera’s Pagliacci at Harrison Opera House

Virginia Opera is bringing the classic drama Pagliacci to the Harrison Opera House, 160 West Virginia Beach Blvd, on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7:30pm.

The story follows a traveling troupe of comedians whose onstage comedy hides real-life secrets, jealousy, and a dangerous love affair. As their performance unfolds, the drama in their own lives begins to mirror the play, building into a tense mix of heartbreak, suspicion, and revenge.

The opera is sung in Italian with English captions, so you can easily follow along.

If you enjoy live theater, music, or date-night outings, mark your calendar for Nov 6, 2026 at 7:30pm and plan to head to the Harrison Opera House. Check Virginia Opera or the venue’s box office for ticket details.