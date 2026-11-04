🎨 Multiple Arts & Design Roles in Arlington, VA ($130K+ Top Pay)

Arlington’s creative job scene is busy right now—especially for folks who blend design skills with tech or writing. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Mayvin, Inc.

Mayvin, Inc. Location: Arlington, VA (or Brunswick, GA)

(or Brunswick, GA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Write and edit policies, SOPs, and other key documents for the U.S. Marshals Service Training Division. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree, 2+ years of technical writing experience, U.S. citizenship, and the ability to pass a background investigation.

Employer: Crate & Barrel

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers design everything from full rooms to small accents using 2D/3D tools, moodboards, and floor plans. Good fit if you have 1+ year in furniture/home décor or retail, love current design trends, and enjoy one-on-one client work.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Arlington): $137,800 – $186,400/year

Lead end-to-end UX for new space-planning tools that support Amazon’s global office portfolio. Requires 6+ years of design experience, a strong online portfolio, and experience designing complex workflows in fast-paced, cross-functional teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your apps are in review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.