Virginia Beach hospitality is buzzing right now, with new roles popping up in coffee, hotels, and brewery taprooms. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Faber, Coe & Gregg, Inc.

Faber, Coe & Gregg, Inc. Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This barista role is inside a travel-focused spot, serving coffee, specialty drinks, and light food to people on the go. Good fit if you enjoy a busy pace, keeping things clean and organized, and helping travelers have a smooth, friendly experience.

Employer: Shamin Hotels

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay; full-time benefits)

You’ll park and retrieve guest cars, help with luggage, and be a friendly first and last contact at the hotel. Shamin is a large hotel group with 70+ hotels and offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and hotel discounts for full-time staff.

Employer: New Realm Brewing

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Seasonal / Other, tipped role

Seasonal / Other, tipped role Pay: $4.00/hour + tips

Great entry role if you’re new to restaurants. You’ll run food, bus tables, help with events and catering, and keep the dining area clean. No experience needed, and you get an employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: New Realm Brewing

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $62,000–$70,000/year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule

Lead a busy taproom, manage staff and schedules, handle inventory and cash, and keep service running smoothly. Ideal if you have restaurant or bar management experience and want a stable role with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: New Realm Brewing

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $14.00/hour

Be the first smile guests see—greet people, manage reservations and waitlists, and coordinate seating. Good for someone organized and friendly who wants flexible hours and front-of-house experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.