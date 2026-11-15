Virginia Beach neighbors are putting out some great free items this week. If you need furniture, tools, or kids’ toys, there are a few nice curbside finds ready to grab.

Item: White chaise lounge section

Condition: Some worn spots; current owners used a couch cover over it

Location: Princess Anne Plaza, Virginia Beach, VA – on the curb off Silina on Lineberry Road

Source: nextdoor.com

Curb alert for a white chaise lounge that still has life left in it if you don’t mind some wear or using a cover. It’s already out at the curb, so you can just drive by and pick it up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden frame futon with plaid cover

Condition: Not specified; offered as-is at the curb

Location: Cypress Point, Virginia Beach, VA – curbside pickup

Source: nextdoor.com

This futon with a wooden frame and plaid cover is set out at the curb and ready for pickup. The poster says it’s first come, first served and there’s no need to message. They’ll mark it as sold when it’s gone, so if the listing is still up, it may still be there.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tall ladder

Condition: Not specified; stored outdoors

Location: North Virginia Beach, VA – 66th St, north end

Source: nextdoor.com

A tall ladder is available for free at the north end near 66th Street. It’s located outside, so you can stop by and pick it up without contacting the poster first.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fisher-Price Little People house with 3 figures

Condition: In good condition; all sounds work (doorbell, washing machine, toilet flush, phone)

Location: Kempsville area, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: trashnothing.com

Pickup time: Any day after 12:00 PM (noon)

Fun Little People house for kids, complete with 3 little people and working sound features. The poster is following a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing who gets it, so more people have time to reply. Photos are available in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Virginia Beach tend to go quickly, especially curbside pieces, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.