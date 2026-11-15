Virginia Beach is busy with infrastructure and construction work, and a few solid firms are hiring right now. If you’re in civil, water, or field surveying, there’s good variety here from entry-level to senior.

Employer: Woolpert

Woolpert Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Water Team in Virginia)

(Water Team in Virginia) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,400 – $113,200/year

Lead technical work on water, wastewater, and stormwater projects, including drainage, utilities, and site civil design. This is a senior role where you’ll manage phases of projects, mentor teammates, and work directly with clients; PE in Virginia (or ability to obtain) and 8+ years’ experience required.

Employer: Pennoni

Pennoni Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,500 – $78,000/year (depending on experience)

Hands-on field role collecting survey data, running a field crew, and doing survey computations for design and construction. Good fit if you have 4–6 years of field experience, strong math skills, and are comfortable with survey tech and working outdoors.

Employer: Pennoni

Pennoni Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Design roads, bridges, safety improvements, and multi-use trails for clients like VDOT and NCDOT. You’ll use MicroStation/OpenRoads or Civil 3D, work on H&H, drainage, utilities, MOT, and cost estimates—great if you want broad transportation design experience.

Employer: Hourigan

Hourigan Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Entry-level construction management track where you’ll support permits, RFIs, submittals, logs, and preconstruction tasks while learning field and project management. Ideal for someone with a BS in Construction Management/Engineering or 0–3 years’ experience who wants to grow with a GC.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.