Virginia Beach retail is busy right now—lots of stores are hiring for both front-line and leadership roles. Good mix of part-time flex work and full-time jobs with solid benefits.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 1385 Fordham Dr #113, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$17.25/hour

Help run a busy Dollar Tree: support daily operations, lead the team, handle opening/closing, and keep the store stocked and clean. Comes with health benefits, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Cinnabon / Auntie Anne’s (Lynnhaven Mall)

Cinnabon / Auntie Anne’s (Lynnhaven Mall) Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hour

Day-shift role making pretzels, serving guests, and keeping things clean. Offers an employee discount, flexible schedule, and free food; apply by emailing the manager at the address in the posting.

Employer: PetSmart

PetSmart Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Lead the pet parent experience, support store events and adoptions, and act as Leader on Duty. Weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help, and lots of growth paths.

Employer: GNC (listed as Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd)

GNC (listed as Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd) Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Help customers with vitamins and wellness products in a fast-paced retail setting. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of retail sales, like flexible shifts (mornings, nights, weekends), and enjoy relationship-based selling.

Employer: Raymond James

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $45,000–$80,000/year

Support financial advisors and clients with account paperwork, scheduling, and transactions in a professional office setting. Good for detail-oriented folks with 3–6 years of general experience and strong communication skills; comes with a full benefits package.

Employer: Torrid

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.71–$27.45/hour

Run a fashion retail store focused on inclusive sizing: lead the team, hit sales goals, and manage operations. Offers bonus potential, 50% employee discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and more.

(Duplicate Torrid Store Manager posting on Indeed not listed separately.)

Employer: Torrid

Torrid Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.77–$15.49/hour

Support store management with opening/closing, leading the floor, and driving sales. You’ll get a 50% discount, extra monthly coupons, and access to 401(k) with match and tuition reimbursement (where eligible).

Employer: 7-Eleven (Gajanand Patel Corp.)

7-Eleven (Gajanand Patel Corp.) Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $12.80/hour

Front-line role helping customers, running the register, and keeping the store stocked and tidy. Good entry-level option if you’re organized, can handle a fast pace, and want steady hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—these roles tend to fill fast in Virginia Beach.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.