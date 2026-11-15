Virginia Beach healthcare is busy and hiring across clinics, home health, labs, and long‑term care. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Virginia Beach, VA (field‑based, local travel)

(field‑based, local travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$27/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Work directly with patients who have chronic kidney disease, helping them understand their options before dialysis. Mix of virtual and in‑person visits, strong focus on education, care coordination, and patient advocacy, plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave).

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in‑home visits)

(in‑home visits) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Provide OT in patients’ homes, helping them regain daily living skills and independence. Enhabit highlights generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and continuing education support.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in‑home visits)

(in‑home visits) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Treat patients at home to improve mobility and function, with access to specialty programs like balance/fall prevention and joint replacement rehab. Comes with the same strong benefits and growth focus Enhabit offers its OTs.

Employer: Hi-5 ABA

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Join a close‑knit ABA team providing in‑home services to children with autism and related needs. Good fit if you want hands‑on behavior work, clear ABA structure, and a role focused on helping kids hit treatment goals.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM , rotational weekends

Monday–Friday, , rotational weekends Pay: $21.50–$23.05/hour + potential annual bonus

+ potential annual bonus Why it’s worth a look: Steady hours with a national lab, drawing and processing specimens plus some non‑patient tasks. Strong benefits from day one for eligible staff, including health coverage, wellness programs, 401(k) match, paid time off, and education assistance.

Employer: Alliance Medical Team

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (on‑site in facilities)

Type: Full-time (3–5 days/week)

Compensation: From $130,000/year + productivity base

Why it’s worth a look: Serve patients in post‑acute and long‑term care settings with consistent volume and a collaborative medical team. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO, health and retirement stipends, and room for professional growth.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.