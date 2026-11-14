Virginia Beach has a solid mix of private sector, federal, and banking leadership roles right now. If you’ve got management experience, there are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and improve commercial support processes for a global shipping company, from service contracts to rate administration and sales queries. This is a data-heavy role where you’ll own process improvements, work across teams (Sales, Finance, IT), and use advanced Excel and automation tools to boost accuracy and efficiency.

Employer: Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity)

Type: Full-time federal position

Salary: Not listed (GS-13/14 equivalent experience required)

Senior management role supporting the Commanding Officer with all aspects of technical and business operations. You’ll coordinate command staff, ensure policy and mission compliance, manage a diverse division, and must qualify for Top Secret/SCI clearance and pass a pre-employment drug test.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Virginia Beach & nearby branches (multiple sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.25 – $57.69/hour base pay (plus potential incentives)

Posting End Date: 23 Nov 2026

Lead a retail banking branch team, drive growth in deposits, lending, and investments, and coach bankers through the Branch Manager Readiness Program. Good fit if you have 5+ years banking/financial services and 2+ years leadership, can work some Saturdays, and travel within the local area during training.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.