Looking for a new feline friend in Virginia Beach, VA? These adoptable cats are waiting at local shelters for someone to love. Take a look and see who might be the perfect match for your home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA

Phone: (757) 427-0070

About Sunday:

Sunday is a handsome boy who “lives for the weekends.” He may be shy at first, but once he settles in, his happy-go-lucky side comes out. He loves to play and can turn almost anything into a toy, but he also enjoys pets and being the center of attention. He has even been known to come when called. Sunday has lived with other cats before.

👉 Meet Sunday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA

Phone: (757) 427-0070

About Kris:

Kris is a sweet, social kitten who loves to play with anything, especially toys that jingle. She enjoys meeting new people and soaking up attention. Kris should fit in well with most households, as long as any other pets are introduced slowly so everyone can get to know each other.

👉 Meet Kris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA

Phone: (757) 427-0070

About Cora:

Cora is a chatty, vocal girl who loves to tell you all about her day. She enjoys toys, head scratches, and making biscuits with her favorite people. Cora is a bit overweight and will need some help shedding a few pounds with playtime and exercise, like wand toys and room to run. She may do okay with another cat or a respectful dog, given a proper introduction.

👉 Meet Cora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Grey tabby

Grey tabby Weight: 7.3 lbs

7.3 lbs Adoption fee: $1

Shelter: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

Phone: (757) 385-4444

About Pumpkin:

Pumpkin is a young grey tabby girl looking for a fresh start. At just over a year old, she’s a nice size and ready to settle into a home of her own. With an adoption fee of only $1, she’s a wonderful option for someone ready to commit to a lifetime of care and love.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male (listing text refers to “girl”)

Male (listing text refers to “girl”) Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA

Phone: (757) 427-0070

About Cooper:

Cooper is a playful kitten who loves toys that jingle or crinkle. He also enjoys cuddling up and being petted. The shelter notes that Cooper would do well in almost any home, as long as other pets are introduced slowly so everyone can adjust.

👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA

Phone: (757) 427-0070

About Toby:

Toby is a special kitten who has just moved up to the adoption floor. He is visually impaired, with cloudy eyes and a few diagnosed eye conditions. He does have some vision, but he will need ongoing eye medications and regular vet care. The shelter recommends establishing him with your personal vet right away, and he can also continue care at the Animal Vision Center of Virginia. Toby is looking for a family ready to give him the extra care he needs.

👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Virginia Beach area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting these shelters, calling about a pet that caught your eye, or sharing this list with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.