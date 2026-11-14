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📣 Virginia Beach Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Virginia Beach is busy hiring in sales and marketing right now, especially for people who like talking with customers and growing their income.
Below are several solid options you can scan fast and apply to today.
Entry Level Sales and Marketing Representative
- Employer: Mainline Strategies Inc
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in-person, inside retail stores)
- Type: Full-time, W-2
- Pay: $42,000–$55,000 per year (base + uncapped commission and bonuses)
Work in partnered retail locations (like AT&T) helping customers with phone and internet services. Good fit if you’re new to sales but want paid training, weekly guaranteed pay, and room to move up.
Sales Associate (Entry Level – AT&T Partner)
- Employer: RPM
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $900–$1,200 per week
Entry-level role where you meet customers, learn AT&T products, and build real sales skills on the job. Great if you’re people-focused, coachable, and want weekly pay with performance-based growth.
Medical Sales Position – Hearing Devices
- Employer: Beltone
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (clinic-based, travel in Hampton Roads)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000–$80,000 per year
Sell hearing devices in a clinic setting and help patients improve their hearing. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and training toward a Hearing Aid Specialist license if you’re a driven salesperson.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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