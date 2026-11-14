📣 Virginia Beach Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Virginia Beach is busy hiring in sales and marketing right now, especially for people who like talking with customers and growing their income.

Below are several solid options you can scan fast and apply to today.

Employer: Mainline Strategies Inc

Mainline Strategies Inc Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in-person, inside retail stores)

Virginia Beach, VA (in-person, inside retail stores) Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: $42,000–$55,000 per year (base + uncapped commission and bonuses)

Work in partnered retail locations (like AT&T) helping customers with phone and internet services. Good fit if you’re new to sales but want paid training, weekly guaranteed pay, and room to move up.

Employer: RPM

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in-person)

Virginia Beach, VA (in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $900–$1,200 per week

Entry-level role where you meet customers, learn AT&T products, and build real sales skills on the job. Great if you’re people-focused, coachable, and want weekly pay with performance-based growth.

Employer: Beltone

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (clinic-based, travel in Hampton Roads)

Virginia Beach, VA (clinic-based, travel in Hampton Roads) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$80,000 per year

Sell hearing devices in a clinic setting and help patients improve their hearing. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and training toward a Hearing Aid Specialist license if you’re a driven salesperson.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.