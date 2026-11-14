💻 Virginia Beach IT Jobs: Multiple Roles, One Over $100K+

Virginia Beach tech hiring looks steady, with options from entry‑level support to six‑figure development work. Here are a few solid IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Archer (supporting MANTECH )

Archer (supporting ) Location: Virginia Beach, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on securing critical defense systems using RMF, NIST 800-53, DISA STIGs, and eMASS. You’ll need CompTIA Security+ CE, 1+ years of cybersecurity experience, and an active Secret clearance to step into this mission-focused role.

Employer: Navy Exchange (NEXCOMHQ)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time (20–34.5 hours)

Pay: $19.25/hour

Unposting Date: Nov 29, 2026

Help users worldwide with help desk tickets, POS issues, and desktop support while tracking everything in an automated system. Great if you’re a U.S. citizen with help desk/tech support experience and willing to earn and maintain required DoN Cyber IT/Cybersecurity certifications within 6 months.

Employer: Virginia Beach City Public Schools – Dept of Technology

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $74,668 – $108,917

Open Date: Nov 13, 2026 | Closing Date: Dec 4, 2026

Join the schools’ tech team to analyze, design, develop, and support custom software and data tools. Ideal if you have 3+ years in software development, strong web and .NET/SQL skills, and want solid benefits (health, leave, tuition help, and Virginia Retirement System).

If something here fits you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.