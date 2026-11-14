🏥 Virginia Beach Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $16–$60/hr+

Virginia Beach healthcare is buzzing right now – hospitals, clinics, and home‑care agencies are all hiring. Here are some of the best local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Sentara Health

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Sentara Therapy Center Princess Anne)

Type: Full‑time, days

Pay: $72,051 – $105,768/year

Work with outpatients managing nutrition for acute and chronic conditions, from 1:1 counseling to community education. Great fit if you’re a Registered Dietitian (or eligible within 6 months) looking for strong benefits and a stable daytime schedule.

Employer: Sentara Health (Princess Anne Hospital)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full‑time, days

Pay: $19.88 – $29.43/hour

Day‑shift role drawing blood, processing specimens, and handling lab data entry in a busy hospital lab. Ideal if you have 1+ year phlebotomy experience, BLS (or willing to get it), and want strong hospital benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (retail pharmacy)

Type: Full‑time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16 – $24/hour

Front‑line pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and assist patients at the counter and drive‑thru. Good option if you like customer service and want paid training plus full benefits.

Employer: Proforma Health

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full‑time

Provide full‑scope anesthesia care across hospitals and surgery centers, from pre‑op assessment through recovery. Best for experienced CRNAs with current licensure who want high‑acuity, team‑based practice.

Employer: Sentara Health (Virginia Beach General Hospital)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full‑time, days

Pay: $41.93 – $61.01/hour + up to $20,000 sign‑on bonus (for qualified hires)

Day‑shift RN role supporting radiology special procedures in a Level III Trauma Center. Great for RNs (new grads welcome) who want advanced imaging/procedural experience and strong pay.

Employer: BluePearl Emergency Pet Hospital

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Town Center)

Type: Part‑time

Work in a specialty/emergency vet hospital with advanced imaging and surgery services, minutes from the oceanfront. Good fit for ER vets seeking flexible hours, CE support, and strong tech support.

Employer: CompHealth (group practice placement)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full‑time, outpatient

Schedule is Mon–Fri, ~7:30am–5pm, no weekend clinic, phone‑only call shared among the group. You’ll manage a panel of 400–450 geriatric patients with on‑site diagnostics; CompHealth helps with salary negotiation and logistics.

Employer: Sentara Health (Virginia Beach General Hospital)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full‑time, nights (7pm–7am)

Pay: $18.93 – $27.41/hour

Night‑shift PCT role on a busy surgical med‑surg unit known for strong teamwork. Great for CNAs, PCTs, EMTs, or clinical students wanting hospital experience and tuition/loan support.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Red Mill) + Fridays in Portsmouth

Type: In‑person

Pay: From $23/hour

Chairside ortho role assisting with brackets, wires, x‑rays, and 3D scans, plus patient education. Good match if you have dental/ortho assisting experience and can commute between Virginia Beach and Portsmouth.

Employer: Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (3100 Shore Dr.)

Type: PRN / part‑time, as needed

Pay: $30 – $35.44/hour

Clinic‑based LPN role in a Life Plan community, handling meds, treatments, and care coordination for older adults. Great if you have 1+ year healthcare experience and want flexible PRN shifts with nice campus perks.

Employer: Always An Angel Homecare

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (plus Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk)

Type: Full‑time, flexible shifts

Pay: $18/hour

In‑home senior care with options for daytime, overnight, live‑in, and weekends, plus 401(k) with match and paid sick time. Perfect for CNAs who want steady hours and one‑on‑one client time.

Employer: Fully Alive Personal Training & Health Studios

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part‑time, in‑person

Pay: $20 – $25/hour

Coach adults 40+ in one‑on‑one and small‑group sessions, with early mornings, evenings, and Saturdays. Good for serious fitness pros who want mentorship, career growth, and a studio that invests in coaching skills.

Employer: Preferred Care at Home of Virginia Beach

Location: Hampton Roads (including Virginia Beach)

Type: Part‑time, weekday mornings

Pay: $15 – $17/hour

In‑home senior care focused on ADLs, companionship, and light housekeeping, with weekday morning shifts and weekly pay. Great if you have 1+ year experience and want flexible part‑time work.

Employer: All‑4‑One Home Healthcare Services, Inc.

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full‑time, salaried (in‑office)

Pay: About $23/hour

Office‑based LPN role handling QA and scheduling for a CHAP‑accredited home health agency—reviewing plans of care, visit frequency, and certifications. Best for LPNs with 1+ year home health experience who like coordination and detail work.

Employer: Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (3100 Shore Dr.)

Type: PRN / part‑time, as needed

Pay: $16.80 – $19.75/hour

Clinic CMA role doing vitals, labs (phlebotomy, EKG, swabs), meds, and immunizations in an outpatient setting. Great for certified MAs who want flexible PRN work in a stable community clinic.

Employer: Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full‑time, nights

Pay: $37.61 – $55.27/hour

Night‑shift RT role at a Magnet, Level III Trauma Center, open to Registered (RRT) and some Certified RTs. Strong choice if you want high‑acuity hospital experience plus tuition help and loan pay‑down.

Employer: Milestone Treatment Center

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $45,000 – $50,000/year

Behavioral health intake role doing biopsychosocial assessments, coordinating admissions, and supporting treatment planning. Great for QMHPs or master’s‑level clinicians with 2+ years in mental health or substance use treatment.

Employer: Preferred Care at Home of Virginia Beach

Location: Chesapeake, VA (served by VB office)

Type: Part‑time

Pay: $15 – $17/hour

In‑home PCA/CNA/HHA role for a male caregiver, Monday–Friday 8:00am–10:00pm with weekly pay and 401(k) match. Good if you want a long, consistent daily shift with one client.

Employer: Goodove Oral Surgery and Dental Implants

Location: Chesapeake & Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full‑time or part‑time

Pay: From $23/hour

Assist oral surgeons in a busy multi‑doctor practice, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and profit sharing. Best for experienced dental/oral surgery assistants who want a stable, team‑oriented office.

Employer: Sentara Health (Princess Anne Hospital)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full‑time, days

Pay: $19.88 – $29.43/hour

Same role as above, listed on Indeed—day‑shift hospital phlebotomy with strong benefits. Apply through whichever posting (LinkedIn or Indeed) works best for you.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar openings and internal float roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.