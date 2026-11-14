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🏥 Virginia Beach Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $16–$60/hr+
Virginia Beach healthcare is buzzing right now – hospitals, clinics, and home‑care agencies are all hiring. Here are some of the best local openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Clinical Dietitian – Outpatient
Employer: Sentara Health
Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Sentara Therapy Center Princess Anne)
Type: Full‑time, days
Pay: $72,051 – $105,768/year
Work with outpatients managing nutrition for acute and chronic conditions, from 1:1 counseling to community education. Great fit if you’re a Registered Dietitian (or eligible within 6 months) looking for strong benefits and a stable daytime schedule.
Phlebotomist – Clinical Lab Assistant
Employer: Sentara Health (Princess Anne Hospital)
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full‑time, days
Pay: $19.88 – $29.43/hour
Day‑shift role drawing blood, processing specimens, and handling lab data entry in a busy hospital lab. Ideal if you have 1+ year phlebotomy experience, BLS (or willing to get it), and want strong hospital benefits.
Pharmacy Technician
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Virginia Beach, VA (retail pharmacy)
Type: Full‑time (40 hrs/week)
Pay: $16 – $24/hour
Front‑line pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and assist patients at the counter and drive‑thru. Good option if you like customer service and want paid training plus full benefits.
Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)
Employer: Proforma Health
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full‑time
Provide full‑scope anesthesia care across hospitals and surgery centers, from pre‑op assessment through recovery. Best for experienced CRNAs with current licensure who want high‑acuity, team‑based practice.
Registered Nurse – Radiology Special Procedures
Employer: Sentara Health (Virginia Beach General Hospital)
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full‑time, days
Pay: $41.93 – $61.01/hour + up to $20,000 sign‑on bonus (for qualified hires)
Day‑shift RN role supporting radiology special procedures in a Level III Trauma Center. Great for RNs (new grads welcome) who want advanced imaging/procedural experience and strong pay.
Part‑Time Emergency Veterinarian
Employer: BluePearl Emergency Pet Hospital
Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Town Center)
Type: Part‑time
Work in a specialty/emergency vet hospital with advanced imaging and surgery services, minutes from the oceanfront. Good fit for ER vets seeking flexible hours, CE support, and strong tech support.
Physician – Geriatric Medicine
Employer: CompHealth (group practice placement)
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full‑time, outpatient
Schedule is Mon–Fri, ~7:30am–5pm, no weekend clinic, phone‑only call shared among the group. You’ll manage a panel of 400–450 geriatric patients with on‑site diagnostics; CompHealth helps with salary negotiation and logistics.
Patient Care Technician – Surgery Unit
Employer: Sentara Health (Virginia Beach General Hospital)
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full‑time, nights (7pm–7am)
Pay: $18.93 – $27.41/hour
Night‑shift PCT role on a busy surgical med‑surg unit known for strong teamwork. Great for CNAs, PCTs, EMTs, or clinical students wanting hospital experience and tuition/loan support.
Orthodontic Assistant
Employer: Not listed
Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Red Mill) + Fridays in Portsmouth
Type: In‑person
Pay: From $23/hour
Chairside ortho role assisting with brackets, wires, x‑rays, and 3D scans, plus patient education. Good match if you have dental/ortho assisting experience and can commute between Virginia Beach and Portsmouth.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Birdsong Clinic (PRN)
Employer: Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay
Location: Virginia Beach, VA (3100 Shore Dr.)
Type: PRN / part‑time, as needed
Pay: $30 – $35.44/hour
Clinic‑based LPN role in a Life Plan community, handling meds, treatments, and care coordination for older adults. Great if you have 1+ year healthcare experience and want flexible PRN shifts with nice campus perks.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Senior Home Care
Employer: Always An Angel Homecare
Location: Virginia Beach, VA (plus Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk)
Type: Full‑time, flexible shifts
Pay: $18/hour
In‑home senior care with options for daytime, overnight, live‑in, and weekends, plus 401(k) with match and paid sick time. Perfect for CNAs who want steady hours and one‑on‑one client time.
Personal Trainer
Employer: Fully Alive Personal Training & Health Studios
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Part‑time, in‑person
Pay: $20 – $25/hour
Coach adults 40+ in one‑on‑one and small‑group sessions, with early mornings, evenings, and Saturdays. Good for serious fitness pros who want mentorship, career growth, and a studio that invests in coaching skills.
Weekday Morning Caregivers (PCA/CNA/HHA)
Employer: Preferred Care at Home of Virginia Beach
Location: Hampton Roads (including Virginia Beach)
Type: Part‑time, weekday mornings
Pay: $15 – $17/hour
In‑home senior care focused on ADLs, companionship, and light housekeeping, with weekday morning shifts and weekly pay. Great if you have 1+ year experience and want flexible part‑time work.
LPN / Quality Assurance Coordinator – Home Health
Employer: All‑4‑One Home Healthcare Services, Inc.
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full‑time, salaried (in‑office)
Pay: About $23/hour
Office‑based LPN role handling QA and scheduling for a CHAP‑accredited home health agency—reviewing plans of care, visit frequency, and certifications. Best for LPNs with 1+ year home health experience who like coordination and detail work.
Certified Medical Assistant – Birdsong Clinic (PRN)
Employer: Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay
Location: Virginia Beach, VA (3100 Shore Dr.)
Type: PRN / part‑time, as needed
Pay: $16.80 – $19.75/hour
Clinic CMA role doing vitals, labs (phlebotomy, EKG, swabs), meds, and immunizations in an outpatient setting. Great for certified MAs who want flexible PRN work in a stable community clinic.
Respiratory Therapist – RRT
Employer: Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full‑time, nights
Pay: $37.61 – $55.27/hour
Night‑shift RT role at a Magnet, Level III Trauma Center, open to Registered (RRT) and some Certified RTs. Strong choice if you want high‑acuity hospital experience plus tuition help and loan pay‑down.
Clinical Intake Coordinator
Employer: Milestone Treatment Center
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full‑time
Pay: $45,000 – $50,000/year
Behavioral health intake role doing biopsychosocial assessments, coordinating admissions, and supporting treatment planning. Great for QMHPs or master’s‑level clinicians with 2+ years in mental health or substance use treatment.
Male Caregivers – Chesapeake Weekday Shift
Employer: Preferred Care at Home of Virginia Beach
Location: Chesapeake, VA (served by VB office)
Type: Part‑time
Pay: $15 – $17/hour
In‑home PCA/CNA/HHA role for a male caregiver, Monday–Friday 8:00am–10:00pm with weekly pay and 401(k) match. Good if you want a long, consistent daily shift with one client.
Surgical Dental Assistant
Employer: Goodove Oral Surgery and Dental Implants
Location: Chesapeake & Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full‑time or part‑time
Pay: From $23/hour
Assist oral surgeons in a busy multi‑doctor practice, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and profit sharing. Best for experienced dental/oral surgery assistants who want a stable, team‑oriented office.
Phlebotomist – Clinical Lab Assistant
Employer: Sentara Health (Princess Anne Hospital)
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full‑time, days
Pay: $19.88 – $29.43/hour
Same role as above, listed on Indeed—day‑shift hospital phlebotomy with strong benefits. Apply through whichever posting (LinkedIn or Indeed) works best for you.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar openings and internal float roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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