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Virginia Beach
🍽️ Virginia Beach Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Virginia Beach restaurants and venues are busy and hiring across kitchens, dining rooms, and events. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests have a great time, this is a good moment to jump in.
Cook / Shift Lead (Indeed Event) – Panda Restaurant Group
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19 – $22 per hour
Lead shifts, help run store operations, and cook Panda favorites in a busy, growth-focused restaurant. Comes with flexible schedules, free meals on shift, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and leadership development.
Dishwasher – Remington Hospitality
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting at $12.78 per hour
Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, pots, and pans, and helping with overall cleanliness. Good fit if you like staying busy behind the scenes and want steady hours in a hotel kitchen setting.
Server – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Base Pay: $2.13 per hour + tips (subject to local wage rules)
Serve food and drinks in a high-energy sports bar where the game is always on. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and bonuses if eligible.
Team Manager – Panera Bread
- Employer: Panera Bread
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Management (listed as Internship)
- Pay: $18 – $22.50 per hour + potential quarterly bonuses
Be part of the bakery-café leadership team, running shifts, coaching staff, and keeping food safety and guest experience on point. Comes with free on-shift meals, paid vacation and holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition discounts, and clear growth paths.
Server – Maggie McFly's
- Employer: Maggie McFly's
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: From $12.77 per hour + tips
Serve in a lively, modern restaurant focused on fresh, locally sourced food. Great for experienced servers (1+ year) who want a fun atmosphere, weekend shifts, and room to grow with a growing brand.
Childcare Center Cook – A Child's Dream Daycare Center
- Employer: A Child's Dream Daycare Center
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16 – $18 per hour
Prepare breakfast, lunch, and snacks for kids while following USDA/CACFP guidelines and strict food safety rules. Ideal if you’re organized, like routine, and want your cooking to support children’s daily care.
Event Coordinator – City of Virginia Beach (Convention Center)
- Employer: City of Virginia Beach – Convention and Visitors Bureau
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Part-time, Non-exempt
- Pay: $26.24 – $40.89 per hour (starting at minimum of range)
Plan and supervise large events (5,000+ guests) at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, coordinating setups, staff, safety, and client needs. Best for experienced event pros who can work nights, weekends, and holidays and want a stable city role.
Pastry Cook – Becca Restaurant & Garden
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19 – $20 per hour
Create pastries, cakes, and desserts from scratch in an upscale restaurant setting. Great for pastry cooks with at least 1 year of experience who want to grow skills in French pastry, cake decorating, and high-end service.
Restaurant Assistant General Manager – Baker's Crust (Hilltop)
- Employer: Baker's Crust Artisan Kitchen
- Location: Hilltop North Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $20 – $25 per hour
Help lead a busy restaurant, overseeing sales, costs, hiring, training, and guest service. A strong fit for managers with 3+ years of restaurant leadership who want competitive pay, benefits, and a hands-on role.
Server Assistant (Busser) – Cavalier Resort
- Location: Becca Restaurant & Garden & Orion’s Roof, Cavalier Resort, Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15 – $17 per hour
Support servers by bussing tables, running food, and keeping dining areas spotless at two popular resort restaurants. Good entry point into hotel dining if you’re energetic, guest-focused, and ready for lots of walking and lifting.
Kitchen Help / Bakery – HRE Bakery
- Employer: HRE Bakery
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Part-time (bakery open Wednesday–Saturday)
- Pay: $15 – $17 per hour
Help with baking, kitchen prep, and customer service in a small bakery. Nice fit if you love pastry, want to learn more, and prefer a cleaner schedule with a four-day operating week.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh. Even one or two quick applications this week can open new doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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