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Virginia Beach
🛒 Virginia Beach Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Virginia Beach is buzzing with customer-facing jobs right now, from call centers to retail floors. If you like talking with people and keeping things organized, this week has some strong options.
Cashier
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.77 – $21.12/hour
You’ll be the friendly face at the counter, handling takeout orders from hello to payment. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and growth paths make this a solid fit if you want fun, fast-paced work.
Assistant Store Manager – Sales
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60,000 – $84,000/year (target range)
Lead sales and service in a busy sporting goods store, coaching supervisors and front-line staff. Good match if you have 1–3 years of retail leadership and want a higher-responsibility role with bonus potential and full benefits.
Merchandiser/Stocker – Hub
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12.77 – $18.40/hour
Keep shelves full, prices accurate, and the sales floor looking sharp, with some order-pulling for hub deliveries. Comes with benefits like PTO, 401(k) with match, and strong promote-from-within culture.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time (about 38 hrs/week)
- Pay: $26.00/hour to start; $27.00/hour in year 2
Help run the store day to day—staffing, scheduling, inventory, and customer service. Great for experienced retail folks (3+ years) who want strong hourly pay plus medical, 401(k) match, and paid vacation/holidays.
Call Center Receptionist – Experienced Medical/Optometry
- Employer: Gilbert Eyecare
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour
Answer high-volume patient calls, schedule visits, and support a busy eye-care practice—no weekends. Ideal if you have medical/optometry call center or front-desk experience and want steady hours plus health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and vision perks.
Merchandise Manager
- Employer: Michaels
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Red Mills store)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $19.30/hour
Lead truck unloads, planograms, pricing, and visual standards to keep the store customer-ready. Good fit if you have 3+ years of retail leadership and don’t mind a mix of floor work, early mornings, nights, and weekends.
Independent Scanning Specialist – Full-Time
- Employer: RDSolutions
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (field-based)
- Type: Full-time (32+ hrs/week)
- Pay: Competitive (plus $200 sign-on bonus; mileage + drive time paid)
Travel to stores to scan prices, collect product data, do resets, and sometimes demos. Great if you like working independently, being on your feet, and driving, with 401(k) match, PTO, and training included.
Full-Time Virtual Receptionist (In-Office)
- Employer: POSH
- Location: In-office, Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19/hour base; up to $21/hour with Perfect Attendance
Handle calls and scheduling for many different clients from one office, using scripts and multiple systems. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with match, ESOP ownership, and health benefits—best for strong communicators who can work one weekend day.
Call Center Representatives
- Employer: GERC
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in person)
- Type: Part-time evenings (Mon–Fri, 4:45 PM – 9 PM, no weekends)
- Pay: From $30,000/year (hourly + commission) + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Make outbound calls to set resort reservations—paid training, weekly pay, and big commission potential in short evening shifts. Nice option for students or retirees who are outgoing and want “full-time” earnings in part-time hours.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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