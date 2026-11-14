🛒 Virginia Beach Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Virginia Beach is buzzing with customer-facing jobs right now, from call centers to retail floors. If you like talking with people and keeping things organized, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.77 – $21.12/hour

You’ll be the friendly face at the counter, handling takeout orders from hello to payment. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and growth paths make this a solid fit if you want fun, fast-paced work.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $84,000/year (target range)

Lead sales and service in a busy sporting goods store, coaching supervisors and front-line staff. Good match if you have 1–3 years of retail leadership and want a higher-responsibility role with bonus potential and full benefits.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.77 – $18.40/hour

Keep shelves full, prices accurate, and the sales floor looking sharp, with some order-pulling for hub deliveries. Comes with benefits like PTO, 401(k) with match, and strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time (about 38 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $26.00/hour to start; $27.00/hour in year 2

Help run the store day to day—staffing, scheduling, inventory, and customer service. Great for experienced retail folks (3+ years) who want strong hourly pay plus medical, 401(k) match, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: Gilbert Eyecare

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Answer high-volume patient calls, schedule visits, and support a busy eye-care practice—no weekends. Ideal if you have medical/optometry call center or front-desk experience and want steady hours plus health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and vision perks.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Red Mills store)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $19.30/hour

Lead truck unloads, planograms, pricing, and visual standards to keep the store customer-ready. Good fit if you have 3+ years of retail leadership and don’t mind a mix of floor work, early mornings, nights, and weekends.

Employer: RDSolutions

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (field-based)

Type: Full-time (32+ hrs/week)

Pay: Competitive (plus $200 sign-on bonus; mileage + drive time paid)

Travel to stores to scan prices, collect product data, do resets, and sometimes demos. Great if you like working independently, being on your feet, and driving, with 401(k) match, PTO, and training included.

Employer: POSH

Location: In-office, Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19/hour base; up to $21/hour with Perfect Attendance

Handle calls and scheduling for many different clients from one office, using scripts and multiple systems. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with match, ESOP ownership, and health benefits—best for strong communicators who can work one weekend day.

Employer: GERC

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in person)

Type: Part-time evenings (Mon–Fri, 4:45 PM – 9 PM, no weekends)

(Mon–Fri, 4:45 PM – 9 PM, no weekends) Pay: From $30,000/year (hourly + commission) + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Make outbound calls to set resort reservations—paid training, weekly pay, and big commission potential in short evening shifts. Nice option for students or retirees who are outgoing and want “full-time” earnings in part-time hours.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.