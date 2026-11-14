🔧 Virginia Beach building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Virginia Beach is busy this season, and hotels, hospitals, and trades are all hiring for hands-on roles. If you like staying active and keeping spaces in top shape, these are worth a look.

Employer: Harmony Hospitality, Inc.

Harmony Hospitality, Inc. Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed

Overnight cleaning role in a hotel setting. You’ll keep guest and back-of-house areas spotless, handle floor care, and do deep cleans and spot cleans as needed. No formal education required; prior housekeeping is a plus.

Employer: Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, 3 p.m.–11 p.m., every other weekend

Salary: $18.08 – $26.26/hour (plus potential differentials/bonuses)

Hospital housekeeping role focused on patient rooms and common areas, with strong safety and infection-control standards. Comes with full Sentara benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and more) and clear paths for growth.

Employer: Smith & Keene

Location: Based in Chesapeake, VA ; serves the Hampton Roads area (including Virginia Beach)

Based in ; serves the Hampton Roads area (including Virginia Beach) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role working on residential and light commercial HVAC systems, with multiple positions and skill tiers (1–5+ years’ experience). Company truck, benefits, and steady work across the region; ideal if you like troubleshooting, driving, and customer contact.

Employer: LAPGROUP

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: In-person (likely full-time; check listing)

In-person (likely full-time; check listing) Salary: $16.00 – $17.00/hour

Hotel-based role where you inspect rooms and public areas, oversee floor care, and help train housekeeping staff. Good fit if you have cleaning experience and want a step up toward a lead or supervisor track.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts

Location: Virginia Beach Oceanfront, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00 – $20.00/hour

Hands-on maintenance role at a new oceanfront resort. You’ll help with HVAC, electrical, plumbing, pool care, and general building and grounds upkeep, plus seasonal tasks like lawn care and snow removal.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.