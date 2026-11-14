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🔧 Virginia Beach building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Virginia Beach is busy this season, and hotels, hospitals, and trades are all hiring for hands-on roles. If you like staying active and keeping spaces in top shape, these are worth a look.
DTVB-Night Cleaner
- Employer: Harmony Hospitality, Inc.
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight cleaning role in a hotel setting. You’ll keep guest and back-of-house areas spotless, handle floor care, and do deep cleans and spot cleans as needed. No formal education required; prior housekeeping is a plus.
Environmental Services Tech I (Evening Shift)
- Employer: Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time, 3 p.m.–11 p.m., every other weekend
- Salary: $18.08 – $26.26/hour (plus potential differentials/bonuses)
Hospital housekeeping role focused on patient rooms and common areas, with strong safety and infection-control standards. Comes with full Sentara benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and more) and clear paths for growth.
HVAC Service Technician (Multiple Levels)
- Employer: Smith & Keene
- Location: Based in Chesapeake, VA; serves the Hampton Roads area (including Virginia Beach)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Field role working on residential and light commercial HVAC systems, with multiple positions and skill tiers (1–5+ years’ experience). Company truck, benefits, and steady work across the region; ideal if you like troubleshooting, driving, and customer contact.
Housekeeping Inspector
- Employer: LAPGROUP
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: In-person (likely full-time; check listing)
- Salary: $16.00 – $17.00/hour
Hotel-based role where you inspect rooms and public areas, oversee floor care, and help train housekeeping staff. Good fit if you have cleaning experience and want a step up toward a lead or supervisor track.
Engineer II – Embassy Suites Virginia Beach Oceanfront
- Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Virginia Beach Oceanfront, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19.00 – $20.00/hour
Hands-on maintenance role at a new oceanfront resort. You’ll help with HVAC, electrical, plumbing, pool care, and general building and grounds upkeep, plus seasonal tasks like lawn care and snow removal.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good work ethic.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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