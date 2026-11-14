🏗️ Virginia Beach Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Virginia Beach is busy with infrastructure and defense work right now, and engineers are in demand. Here are several solid roles, from entry level to senior, all based locally.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,100 – $165,500

Senior field engineering role supporting Special Boat Team (SBT) and Combatant Craft Medium (CCM) maintenance and readiness. You’ll act as a subject matter expert on NSW craft maintenance, lead planning for CONUS/OCONUS operations, coordinate repairs, parts, and logistics, and brief senior stakeholders. Requires extensive CCM/NSW maintenance experience and ability to obtain a Secret DoD clearance; strong benefits and flexible schedules (like 4x10s) are included.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600

Hands-on senior role on the Fleet Repair Facility / Supply Chain / Tech Support team with a focus on cable fabrication and assembly. You’ll build and test fiber and copper cable harnesses, train technicians, support shipboard installs, and help improve processes. Needs 3+ years of cable fabrication, fiber and copper cabling certifications, and comfort doing detailed manual work; offers strong benefits and occasional travel (~20%).

Employer: Rinker Design Associates (RDA), a DRMP Company

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range listed in posting (varies by experience/location)

Great fit for recent civil engineering grads (0–2 years) who want to work on roadway, traffic, and multimodal transportation projects. You’ll help with plans, reports, calculations, and design using tools like MicroStation/OpenRoads/AutoCAD, with strong mentoring, PTO, 401(k) match, and solid health benefits. Note: no visa sponsorship now or in the future for this role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the company’s careers page—similar roles often pop up. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in engineering so they don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.