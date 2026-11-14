📋 Virginia Beach admin jobs with multiple roles paying $18–$38/hr

Virginia Beach has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from healthcare and finance to hospitality and defense. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $33.75/hr + $8.10/hr Health & Welfare (up to 40 hrs/wk)

Supports U.S. Navy aviation maintenance by managing aircraft logbooks and maintenance records. Great fit if you have 4+ years aircraft maintenance experience, military aviation training, and can qualify for a Secret clearance.

Employer: Endurance IT Services

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Front-desk style role handling visitors, calls, invoices, payments, events, and customer follow-up for a growing IT firm. Good for someone with 1–2 years office or customer service experience who likes a fast-paced, people-focused environment.

Employer: Wells Fargo Advisors

Location: 208 Golden Oak Ct, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25.48 – $37.98/hr base , plus potential incentives

, plus potential incentives Higher-level support role in wealth management, helping financial advisors with client service, paperwork, and account issues. Ideal if you have 2+ years brokerage/client services experience and want strong benefits and growth in finance.

Employer: Navy Exchange (NEXCOM HQ)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time (35+ hours)

Full-time (35+ hours) Pay: $18.75/hr

Classic admin role doing correspondence, data entry, travel, timecards, purchase orders, and reports. Needs about 1 year of office experience (or some college) and offers a steady schedule with federal-related retail support.

Employer: Sentara Therapy Healthy Way – Pediatric Neurology

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Full-time, Pay: $19.53 – $28.86/hr

Front-office role in a pediatric neurology clinic, handling patient records, scheduling, and calls. Great if you want healthcare experience with daytime hours and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22/hr

Lead-level admin role creating and processing vacation ownership contracts, handling payments, and guiding other coordinators. Good match if you have 1–3 years admin experience, strong attention to detail, and can work weekends/holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.