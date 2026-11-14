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Virginia Beach

💰 Virginia Beach Accounting Roles with Multiple Controller Openings

2 days ago
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Virginia Beach has some strong leadership roles open right now in accounting and finance. If you’ve got controller or senior accounting experience, this is a good moment to look.

Controller

Employer: United Jewish Federation of Tidewater
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000 – $85,000/year

Lead the day-to-day work of the Finance Department, including GL, AP, AR, and membership accounting, under the CFO. This role is great if you have 5+ years of accounting, like building processes and controls, and want to work in a non-profit setting with direct impact on community agencies.

Controller

Employer: Seneca Holdings / CI Azumano
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full-time

Oversee general accounting, financial reporting, AP/AR, budgeting, and audits for a full-service travel management company. This fits a seasoned leader with a Bachelor’s in Accounting or business, CPA, and about 10 years each in accounting and management, who wants to guide a high-performing finance team.

If one of these sounds close, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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