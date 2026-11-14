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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. Each of these pups has a unique story and is hoping to meet the right family soon.
Oj
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: ~75 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $1
- Shelter: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Phone: (757) 385-4444
Oj is a beautiful, skittish German Shepherd who came in as a stray. He startles easily with sounds and touch and can be nervous going through doors at first, but outside he shows a curious, investigative side. He’ll take treats (and even jump for them!) and is showing the shelter that he’s a friendly boy who just needs time, patience, and a calm home to feel safe.
👉 Meet Oj and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zoe
- Breed: Rottweiler mix
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown markings
- Weight: ~92 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $1
- Shelter: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Phone: (757) 385-4444
Zoe is a large, classic black-and-tan Rottweiler mix who’s ready for a new start. At about 5 years old, she’s past the wild puppy stage and looking for a family who appreciates a big, steady companion.
👉 See Zoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daisy Aka Koda
- Name: Daisy (also called Koda)
- Breed: Boxer mix
- Age: Senior (about 8 years)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: ~45 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $1
- Shelter: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Phone: (757) 385-4444
Described as “a very good dog,” Daisy was abandoned by her previous owner but hasn’t let that dim her spirit. She’s:
- Kid and dog social
- Playful and active – loves toys and playtime
- A total cuddler who thinks she’s a lap dog
- House trained and easy on a leash
Daisy loves walks and being close to her people, whether that’s next to you or right in your lap.
👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Geysha
- Breed: Chow Chow mix
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan and red
- Weight: ~41 lbs
- Health: Tested positive for heartworm, but treatment has already started and is fully covered by the shelter
- Shelter: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Phone: (757) 385-4444
Geysha was surrendered when her owners could no longer care for her. She’s a medium-sized Chow mix with a tan and red coat. The shelter has already begun her heartworm treatment and will cover the full cost, which is a huge help for her future family.
👉 View Geysha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reeves
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption Fee: $210
- Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA
- Phone: (757) 427-0070
Reeves is a handsome, shy gentleman who came to the SPCA through no fault of his own. New people and new situations can feel overwhelming to him, but with patience and a gentle approach, he’s showing his sweet, affectionate side. He does best in a calm, predictable home where he can build trust and settle in at his own pace.
👉 Meet Reeves and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Virginia Beach, VA, please consider visiting Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center or the Virginia Beach SPCA to meet these dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.