Virginia Beach has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. Each of these pups has a unique story and is hoping to meet the right family soon.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~75 lbs

~75 lbs Adoption Fee: $1

Shelter: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

Phone: (757) 385-4444

Oj is a beautiful, skittish German Shepherd who came in as a stray. He startles easily with sounds and touch and can be nervous going through doors at first, but outside he shows a curious, investigative side. He’ll take treats (and even jump for them!) and is showing the shelter that he’s a friendly boy who just needs time, patience, and a calm home to feel safe.

👉 Meet Oj and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler mix

Rottweiler mix Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown markings

Black with brown markings Weight: ~92 lbs

~92 lbs Adoption Fee: $1

Shelter: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

Phone: (757) 385-4444

Zoe is a large, classic black-and-tan Rottweiler mix who’s ready for a new start. At about 5 years old, she’s past the wild puppy stage and looking for a family who appreciates a big, steady companion.

👉 See Zoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Daisy (also called Koda)

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Senior (about 8 years)

Senior (about 8 years) Gender: Female

Female Weight: ~45 lbs

~45 lbs Adoption Fee: $1

Shelter: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

Phone: (757) 385-4444

Described as “a very good dog,” Daisy was abandoned by her previous owner but hasn’t let that dim her spirit. She’s:

Kid and dog social

Playful and active – loves toys and playtime

– loves toys and playtime A total cuddler who thinks she’s a lap dog

who thinks she’s a lap dog House trained and easy on a leash

Daisy loves walks and being close to her people, whether that’s next to you or right in your lap.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chow Chow mix

Chow Chow mix Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan and red

Tan and red Weight: ~41 lbs

~41 lbs Health: Tested positive for heartworm , but treatment has already started and is fully covered by the shelter

Tested , but Shelter: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

Phone: (757) 385-4444

Geysha was surrendered when her owners could no longer care for her. She’s a medium-sized Chow mix with a tan and red coat. The shelter has already begun her heartworm treatment and will cover the full cost, which is a huge help for her future family.

👉 View Geysha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $210

Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA

Phone: (757) 427-0070

Reeves is a handsome, shy gentleman who came to the SPCA through no fault of his own. New people and new situations can feel overwhelming to him, but with patience and a gentle approach, he’s showing his sweet, affectionate side. He does best in a calm, predictable home where he can build trust and settle in at his own pace.

👉 Meet Reeves and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Virginia Beach, VA, please consider visiting Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center or the Virginia Beach SPCA to meet these dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.