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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Virginia Beach Today
There are some nice free items around Virginia Beach right now, from garden goodies to furniture and kids’ gear. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Compost Leaves
Item: Compost leaves, take as many as you want
Condition: Not stated (yard waste for composting/mulch)
Location: Lakewood, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: Great for gardens and flower beds. The poster says you can text 614-648-4848 for details.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Red Gasoline Container
Item: 5-gallon red gasoline container with spout
Condition: Not stated
Location: Ocean Lakes, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: Handy for lawn equipment or backup fuel storage (follow all safety rules when using).
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
White String & Icicle Christmas Lights
Item: Multiple sets of white incandescent Christmas lights
Includes: White wire icicle lights and two larger C9 pathway lights (multifunction LEDs)
Condition: Last checked, all were working
Location: Salem Woods subdivision, between Ferrell Pkwy and Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Contact: Call 757-495-4338 (home, leave a message) or 757-285-2056 (cell) since they only check Nextdoor sometimes.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Color String & Pathway Christmas Lights
Item: Multiple sets of color incandescent Christmas lights
Includes: Color string lights, red/green pathway lights with extra bulbs and yard stakes; one set is a multifunction red/green light set
Condition: Still working; may have a bad bulb here or there, but many spare bulbs and house clips are included
Location: Salem Woods subdivision, between Ferrell Pkwy and Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Blue Rocker Recliner Chairs
Item: Two La-Z-Boy rocker recliner chairs
Condition: Mechanisms to rock and extend leg rest work well. One chair has material fraying on the leg rest; the other has been sat in a lot and may need a pillow or seat cushion. Both still have lots of life left. Chairs separate into two pieces for easier moving.
Location: Salem Lakes/Rock Creek, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Light Fixture
Item: Light fixture
Condition: Not stated
Location: Green Run, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: Simple listing asking if anyone can use this light fixture—good for a spare room or garage.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Fresh Cucamelons
Item: Freshly harvested cucamelons
Condition: Fresh, just picked
Location: Woodbridge Point, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: Good for snacking or salads. You can also save seeds for next year’s garden. Free to whoever wants to try them.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
FREE – Black Toddler Bed with Mattress
Item: Black toddler bed with mattress
Extras: 2 mattress covers, pink sheets, and ballerina bedding
Condition: Described as sturdy with a comfortable mattress
Location: Landstown, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: Pick up only. No holds. Great for a child moving from a crib.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
FREE – 5 Dining Room Chairs (Curb Alert)
Item: Five swivel dining room chairs
Condition: Used – Fair
Location: 4605 Coral Reef Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Notes: Curb alert – chairs are at the curb and the poster will delete the post when they’re gone.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free Glassware
Item: Assorted glassware
Condition: Used – Fair
Location: Virginia Beach, VA (exact address via Facebook message)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Notes: Pick up only. Good for stocking a kitchen or craft projects.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Small Steel Trash Can / Diaper Pail
Item: Small steel trash can / diaper pail
Features: Foot pedal, flip lid, plastic insert with handle
Condition: Not stated (see photos)
Location: Listed as Virginia Beach, Virginia (pickup details via poster)
Source: trashnothing.com
Notes: Poster is using a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing a recipient. Photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/WysJMkA
👉 See this item on TrashNothing
Wooden Desk with Drawers
Item: Sturdy wooden desk with multiple drawers
Condition: Some wear and tear visible
Location: Carolanne Farms, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: Good for a home office, student desk, or craft space.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
FREE Dining Room Swivel Chairs
Item: Set of 5 cushioned dining chairs with wooden arms
Condition: Not stated
Location: Hook Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: Free at the curb. Similar to the Facebook curb alert set, but this is a separate Nextdoor listing.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Ring Batteries and Charger
Item: Three batteries and a charger for Ring devices
Condition: Not stated
Location: Lake Placid, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: Useful if you already have Ring cameras or doorbells.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Large Pet Cage with Accessories
Item: Large rat cage with accessories
Original Cost: About $220
Includes: Toys, water bottles, food bowls, baskets
Condition: Needs to be cleaned; otherwise not described
Location: At the curb on Hospital Drive, Princess Anne Plaza, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster or head to the curb spots soon—free items in Virginia Beach tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.