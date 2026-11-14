There are some nice free items around Virginia Beach right now, from garden goodies to furniture and kids’ gear. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Compost leaves, take as many as you want

Condition: Not stated (yard waste for composting/mulch)

Location: Lakewood, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Great for gardens and flower beds. The poster says you can text 614-648-4848 for details.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 5-gallon red gasoline container with spout

Condition: Not stated

Location: Ocean Lakes, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Handy for lawn equipment or backup fuel storage (follow all safety rules when using).

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Multiple sets of white incandescent Christmas lights

Includes: White wire icicle lights and two larger C9 pathway lights (multifunction LEDs)

Condition: Last checked, all were working

Location: Salem Woods subdivision, between Ferrell Pkwy and Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Contact: Call 757-495-4338 (home, leave a message) or 757-285-2056 (cell) since they only check Nextdoor sometimes.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Multiple sets of color incandescent Christmas lights

Includes: Color string lights, red/green pathway lights with extra bulbs and yard stakes; one set is a multifunction red/green light set

Condition: Still working; may have a bad bulb here or there, but many spare bulbs and house clips are included

Location: Salem Woods subdivision, between Ferrell Pkwy and Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two La-Z-Boy rocker recliner chairs

Condition: Mechanisms to rock and extend leg rest work well. One chair has material fraying on the leg rest; the other has been sat in a lot and may need a pillow or seat cushion. Both still have lots of life left. Chairs separate into two pieces for easier moving.

Location: Salem Lakes/Rock Creek, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Light fixture

Condition: Not stated

Location: Green Run, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Simple listing asking if anyone can use this light fixture—good for a spare room or garage.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Freshly harvested cucamelons

Condition: Fresh, just picked

Location: Woodbridge Point, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Good for snacking or salads. You can also save seeds for next year’s garden. Free to whoever wants to try them.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black toddler bed with mattress

Extras: 2 mattress covers, pink sheets, and ballerina bedding

Condition: Described as sturdy with a comfortable mattress

Location: Landstown, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Pick up only. No holds. Great for a child moving from a crib.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Five swivel dining room chairs

Condition: Used – Fair

Location: 4605 Coral Reef Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Notes: Curb alert – chairs are at the curb and the poster will delete the post when they’re gone.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Assorted glassware

Condition: Used – Fair

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (exact address via Facebook message)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Notes: Pick up only. Good for stocking a kitchen or craft projects.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Small steel trash can / diaper pail

Features: Foot pedal, flip lid, plastic insert with handle

Condition: Not stated (see photos)

Location: Listed as Virginia Beach, Virginia (pickup details via poster)

Source: trashnothing.com

Notes: Poster is using a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing a recipient. Photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/WysJMkA

👉 See this item on TrashNothing

Item: Sturdy wooden desk with multiple drawers

Condition: Some wear and tear visible

Location: Carolanne Farms, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Good for a home office, student desk, or craft space.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of 5 cushioned dining chairs with wooden arms

Condition: Not stated

Location: Hook Lane, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Free at the curb. Similar to the Facebook curb alert set, but this is a separate Nextdoor listing.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Three batteries and a charger for Ring devices

Condition: Not stated

Location: Lake Placid, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Useful if you already have Ring cameras or doorbells.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Large rat cage with accessories

Original Cost: About $220

Includes: Toys, water bottles, food bowls, baskets

Condition: Needs to be cleaned; otherwise not described

Location: At the curb on Hospital Drive, Princess Anne Plaza, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you see something you like, reach out to the poster or head to the curb spots soon—free items in Virginia Beach tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.