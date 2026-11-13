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👔 Virginia Beach Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Virginia Beach has a solid mix of hands-on leadership and high-level management roles right now, from tech and shipping to energy and auto services.
Below are several executive & management jobs hiring in Virginia Beach, VA that are worth a look.
Deputy Program Manager, Engineering Services
- Employer: Saronic Technologies
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in-person, up to 50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 + potential bonuses, stock options, 401(k) match, strong benefits
Lead end-to-end programs for small unmanned surface vessel (sUSV) mission package integrations, from budgets and schedules to on-water testing and field demos. Great fit if you have 5+ years in program management or systems integration (ideally maritime/defense) and want a role that blends technical oversight, customer-facing work, and travel.
Project Manager
- Employer: Gleeds
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (hybrid – 4 days in office, Mon–Thu)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage natural gas transmission, pipeline construction, and integrity projects across Virginia and nearby states. You’ll represent the owner, handle budgets, schedules, risk, and contractor performance—ideal if you have 5+ years of PM experience in energy, utilities, or pipeline work.
Oil Change Shop Manager – Shop #44 (1928 Laskin Rd)
- Employer: Take 5 Oil Change
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $48,200 – $79,400 per year, plus bonuses, paid training, PTO, health/vision/dental, 401(k) match, free oil changes
Run a busy neighborhood oil change shop, leading the crew, managing inventory and schedules, and jumping in on light car maintenance. Experience helps but isn’t required—this is a good move if you’re a people-first leader from retail, restaurants, or trades who wants clear growth paths.
Commercial Operations Manager
- Employer: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee and improve commercial support processes for a major global shipping company—things like service contracts, rate administration, and sales queries. Great for someone with 3–5+ years in commercial operations or logistics who enjoys data, Excel, and process automation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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