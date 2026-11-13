Virginia Beach is busy with building, auto work, and repairs right now. If you like working with your hands, there are some good full-time options around town.

Employer: Groundworks

Groundworks Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00/hour + bonus per job

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on work installing foundation and water management systems at homes and businesses. They provide tools, truck to the job site, yearly Red Wing boots, benefits, PTO, and a certification program with clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/BSRO)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $29.69/hour flat-rate , $3,000 sign-on bonus with state inspection license

, with state inspection license Why it’s worth a look: Great if you’re building an auto career—on-the-job training, company-paid ASE tests, day-one medical, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and a flexible schedule while you learn from experienced techs.

Employer: Meadows Building Corporation

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $25.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Steady commercial-style work for experienced metal framers, drywall hangers, and finishers. You’ll need to be able to get base access, which often means consistent projects once you’re cleared.

Employer: MileOne Autogroup (Hall Collision Center)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level path into the collision/body shop trade. You’ll help with teardown and repair in a modern, climate-controlled shop, with training, mentoring, and extra perks like tuition help and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.