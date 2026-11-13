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🎓 Virginia Beach Education Jobs with Multiple Teaching Roles
Virginia Beach has a steady flow of education openings right now, from public schools to faith-based preschools and even military training roles. If you like helping people learn—kids or adults—there’s a mix of options here.
Grade 1 Teacher – Birdneck Elementary
- Employer: Virginia Beach City Public Schools
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Birdneck Elementary School)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $57,801 – $90,347 (experience-based)
- Application window: Open 11/13/2026 – Closes 11/20/2026
Teach first graders in a supportive public school setting, with a clear curriculum, strong benefits, and a solid pay scale. Great fit if you’re licensed (or license-eligible) in Virginia and want to plan your own lessons while working closely with families and staff.
Childcare Floater / Driver – Morning & Afternoon
- Employer: A Child's Dream Daycare Center
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Part-time (about 30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.50 – $16.50 per hour
Split your time between safely driving kids on set routes and helping in classrooms where needed. Good for someone dependable and flexible who enjoys working with different age groups and wants steady hours without a full 40-hour week.
PreK Teacher – Preschool Lead (Pre-K 3)
- Employer: RAISE Christian Academy
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a three-year-old classroom in a Christian school that blends play-based learning with early academics and faith. Ideal if you love early childhood education, want your own classroom, and are comfortable supporting a Christian mission and values.
Water Instructor – Purification & Distribution Trainer
- Employer: Quattro Consulting LLC
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (training at Fort Story)
- Type: Full-time (through about Aug 13, 2027, possible extension)
- Pay: Approx. $28.53/hour
Train U.S. and foreign military units on water purification, storage, and distribution systems, using hands-on equipment and simulations. Great match for someone with technical water-systems experience (especially prior 92W/UT/3E4X1) who enjoys teaching adults and wants strong federal-contractor benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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