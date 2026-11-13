Virginia Beach has a steady flow of education openings right now, from public schools to faith-based preschools and even military training roles. If you like helping people learn—kids or adults—there’s a mix of options here.

Employer: Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Virginia Beach City Public Schools Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Birdneck Elementary School)

(Birdneck Elementary School) Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,801 – $90,347 (experience-based)

(experience-based) Application window: Open 11/13/2026 – Closes 11/20/2026

Teach first graders in a supportive public school setting, with a clear curriculum, strong benefits, and a solid pay scale. Great fit if you’re licensed (or license-eligible) in Virginia and want to plan your own lessons while working closely with families and staff.

Employer: A Child's Dream Daycare Center

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time (about 30 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.50 – $16.50 per hour

Split your time between safely driving kids on set routes and helping in classrooms where needed. Good for someone dependable and flexible who enjoys working with different age groups and wants steady hours without a full 40-hour week.

Employer: RAISE Christian Academy

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a three-year-old classroom in a Christian school that blends play-based learning with early academics and faith. Ideal if you love early childhood education, want your own classroom, and are comfortable supporting a Christian mission and values.

Employer: Quattro Consulting LLC

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (training at Fort Story)

Type: Full-time (through about Aug 13, 2027, possible extension)

Pay: Approx. $28.53/hour

Train U.S. and foreign military units on water purification, storage, and distribution systems, using hands-on equipment and simulations. Great match for someone with technical water-systems experience (especially prior 92W/UT/3E4X1) who enjoys teaching adults and wants strong federal-contractor benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.