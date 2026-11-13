Virginia Beach has a steady flow of transportation work right now, from hands-on shop roles to field work and local delivery. If you like staying busy and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Saronic Technologies Location: Virginia Beach, VA (heavy travel, CONUS & OCONUS)

(heavy travel, CONUS & OCONUS) Type: Internship (senior-level mechanic role)

Internship (senior-level mechanic role) Salary: Around $130K (listed compensation range)

Senior “go-to” field mechanic for advanced unmanned boats and maritime systems. You’ll travel about 80% of the time, lead complex diesel/electrical/network troubleshooting, mentor junior techs, and support testing at sea. Strong marine or diesel background and ability to get a Secret clearance required; comes with robust benefits (medical, 401(k) match, stock options, PTO, parental leave, and more).

Employer: NAVAIR – FRC Mid-Atlantic, FRC SE DET MIDLANT OCEANA

Location: Oceana, VA

Type: Likely full-time federal role

Likely full-time federal role Pay: $37.75 – $44.06/hour

Apply between: 11/13/2026 – 11/27/2026

Overhaul and repair aircraft hydraulic, A/C, flight control, and environmental systems. You’ll follow detailed manuals, adjust systems to spec, and verify work meets strict standards—good fit if you like precise, procedure-driven maintenance work on military aircraft.

Employer: Spectrum Paint

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time delivery & in-store support

delivery & in-store support Pay: Not listed

Drive a company vehicle on set routes, load/unload paint orders, and help customers in the store and by phone. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license, can lift 50 lbs, and wants flexible, part-time hours with a mix of driving and customer service.

Employer: SJS Executives / SJS Industrial

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM

, Pay: $20.00/hour

Local driving and warehouse work for a veteran-owned shop serving military and maritime customers. You’ll run a 26-foot box/flatbed truck, operate a forklift, move materials up to 50+ lbs, and visit military bases, with 80 hours PTO, medical/dental/vision, and paid holidays. Clean driving record, US citizenship, and ability to pass background and drug tests are musts.

Employer: MileOne Autogroup – Hall Body Shop

Location: Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Type: Full-time automotive technician

automotive technician Pay: $25.00 – $45.00/hour

Shop-based role focused on inspecting and repairing used vehicles for resale, with a big focus on engine and transmission health. You’ll handle diagnostics, repairs, and routine service in a modern, climate-controlled facility—no Saturdays, plus incentive programs, paid ASE/state inspection training, and solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.