Virginia Beach is busy with high‑level engineering work right now, from data centers to Navy ships. If you’re an experienced engineer, there’s solid money and long‑term career growth here.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,000 – $100,000 (hourly within this range)

Design plumbing and utility systems for fast‑moving data center projects—from domestic water and sanitary waste to storm drains. You’ll own layouts, calculations, and construction documents, work with a multi‑discipline team, and use Revit (AutoCAD a plus). Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (starting at 17 days/year), 7 paid holidays, caregiver leave, and stock purchase options.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,100 – $165,500

Lead maintenance planning and coordination for Special Boat Team Combatant Craft Medium (CCM). You’ll act as the subject matter expert for craft maintenance, logistics, and deployment support, with travel across the U.S. and OCONUS. Requires deep NSW/CCM or military sustainment experience and ability to obtain a Secret clearance. Includes strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, disability coverage, and education assistance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Hybrid Telework)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Support the Multi‑Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) warship program, making sure ship electrical designs match what’s built. You’ll update schematics, review 3D models, manage engineering changes, and travel (up to ~25%) to Moorestown, NJ and Marinette, WI. Best for someone with BS in EE or related field, 2+ years in power distribution design, AutoCAD skills, and ability to get a Secret clearance. Comes with the same Lockheed Martin Total Rewards package as above.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.