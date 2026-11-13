Virginia Beach has some solid admin roles open right now, from city parks to higher ed to a major law firm. All three are full-time and offer stable hours plus room to grow.

Employer: City of Virginia Beach – Parks & Recreation

City of Virginia Beach – Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Salary: $40,726 – $63,481 (starting at minimum of range)

(starting at minimum of range) Type: Full-time , overtime-eligible

, overtime-eligible Application deadline: November 18, 2026

Help build a brand-new Park Ranger Unit from the ground up. You’ll manage reports, training logs, budgets, and customer service for Virginia Beach parks, with weekday hours plus some weekends/holidays and strong city benefits.

Employer: Tidewater Community College (Virginia Community College System)

(Virginia Community College System) Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Salary: $38,000 – $53,000 , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Apply between: Nov 12 – Dec 14, 2026

Run the busy Health Professions Pathway office and be the dean’s go-to admin. This role is great if you like organizing schedules, meetings, classrooms, and records in a college setting with steady weekday hours.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Salary: $50,000 – $70,000

Type: Full-time, hybrid (#LI-Hybrid)

Support attorneys in the Consumer Financial Services practice group with calendars, billing, filings, and client work. Ideal if you have at least 2+ years of admin experience in legal or professional services and want a higher-paying, detail-heavy role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.