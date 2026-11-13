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Virginia Beach
🚚 Virginia Beach supply chain jobs with multiple openings
4 days ago
Virginia Beach has a solid mix of hands-on warehouse roles and high-level sourcing work right now. If you like keeping goods and systems moving, these are worth a look.
Associate Director, Strategic Sourcing & Procurement (Software/SaaS)
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Strategic Sourcing & Procurement Team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=4927BPG_9_27
- What stands out: Senior role owning $50M–$100M+ in software, cloud, and AI spend. You’ll lead complex global sourcing deals with major hyperscalers (AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, SAP), negotiate AI/GenAI contracts, and partner with C‑level leaders across tech, finance, and legal.
Warehouse Associate I
- Employer: Busch Vacuum Solutions
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (US Headquarters)
- Type: Full-time, onsite — Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM
- Salary: $17.00–$18.00 per hour (targeted range)
- What stands out: Entry-level friendly warehouse role with steady hours, forklift and material-handling experience, and room to grow. Includes a solid benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement) and chances for paid training and internal promotion.
Warehouse Foreman
- Employer: Baker Roofing Company
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (hourly, paid weekly)
- What stands out: Lead the yard and warehouse flow—moving trucks and trailers, handling materials, and overseeing shipments. Good fit if you have warehouse or construction experience and want benefits, PTO, 7 paid holidays, 401(k) match, and an ESOP with a company that invests in safety and training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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