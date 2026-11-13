Virginia Beach has a solid mix of hands-on warehouse roles and high-level sourcing work right now. If you like keeping goods and systems moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Strategic Sourcing & Procurement Team)

(Strategic Sourcing & Procurement Team) Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=4927BPG_9_27

See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city: What stands out: Senior role owning $50M–$100M+ in software, cloud, and AI spend. You’ll lead complex global sourcing deals with major hyperscalers (AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, SAP), negotiate AI/GenAI contracts, and partner with C‑level leaders across tech, finance, and legal.

Employer: Busch Vacuum Solutions

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (US Headquarters)

Type: Full-time, onsite — Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM

— Monday–Friday, Salary: $17.00–$18.00 per hour (targeted range)

(targeted range) What stands out: Entry-level friendly warehouse role with steady hours, forklift and material-handling experience, and room to grow. Includes a solid benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement) and chances for paid training and internal promotion.

Employer: Baker Roofing Company

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly, paid weekly)

Not listed (hourly, paid weekly) What stands out: Lead the yard and warehouse flow—moving trucks and trailers, handling materials, and overseeing shipments. Good fit if you have warehouse or construction experience and want benefits, PTO, 7 paid holidays, 401(k) match, and an ESOP with a company that invests in safety and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.