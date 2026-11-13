Virginia Beach healthcare is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and home care are all hiring, from entry-level techs to six-figure clinicians.

Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Help families get checked in and insured correctly at CHKD. You’ll handle registrations, insurance verification, and work with multiple departments—great if you know medical billing and want a stable hospital role.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Full-time (40 hrs/week) Pay: $16.00–$24.00/hour

Retail pharmacy role where you fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and help patients daily. Paid training, full benefits, and a big national employer if you want long-term growth.

Employer: Sentara Health

Location: Sentara Independence, Virginia Beach, VA

Sentara Independence, Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm

Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm Pay: $23.50–$36.36/hour

Day-shift outpatient pharmacy tech job with no weekends listed. Ideal if you have a VA Pharmacy Tech license + CPhT and want strong pay and Sentara’s full benefits.

Employer: CityVet Virginia Beach (Red Mill)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $130,000–$175,000+/year (base + production)

Doctor-led small animal practice with a big focus on mentorship and work–life balance. Great if you’re a DVM who wants room to grow, potential ownership, and strong production bonuses.

Employer: Priority OnDemand

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Bonus: $15,000 sign-on (day) or $25,000 sign-on (night) with 2-year commitment

Advanced ground transport role working alongside critical care nurses with high-acuity patients. Best fit if you have 3–5 years paramedic experience and want to use ventilators, IV pumps, and cardiac monitors regularly.

Employer: Sentara Health – Virginia Beach General Hospital

– Virginia Beach General Hospital Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week)

Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week) Pay: $41.93–$61.01/hour

Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on

24-bed general ICU in a Magnet hospital and Level III Trauma Center. Great for RNs with at least 1 year of experience who want strong pay, differentials, and a very clinical environment.

Employer: Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, nights

Full-time, nights Pay: $37.61–$55.27/hour

Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on (FT) / $10,000 (PT) + relocation for eligible candidates

Hospital RT role in a busy trauma and heart center; new grads and experienced RTs considered. Strong benefits plus tuition help and student debt paydown.

Employer: Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, weekend days

Full-time, weekend days Pay: $18.96–$27.75/hour

Entry-level support role in radiology—no experience required. Good fit if you have a high school diploma and want to get your foot in the hospital door.

Employer: Healthy Living Home Care

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: In-person, other (home care)

In-person, other (home care) Pay: From $13.23/hour

Provide hands-on help with daily living, vitals, and companionship in home and facility settings. Great if you have caregiving experience and want flexible, client-focused work.

Employer: StretchLab (franchise)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on wellness role doing one-on-one assisted stretching with paid training. Perfect for people with fitness or movement credentials (PT, trainer, yoga, etc.) who want flexible hours and bonuses.

Employer: DaVita

Location: 1800 Camelot Drive, Virginia Beach, VA

1800 Camelot Drive, Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $42.00–$56.00/hour

Lead an outpatient dialysis team, oversee care plans, and mentor staff. Good next step if you’re an RN with dialysis and charge experience looking for leadership.

Employer: Sentara Health

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time, swing shift

Part-time, swing shift Pay: $21.69–$32.14/hour

Hybrid role doing limited X-rays plus MA duties in an outpatient setting. Great if you’re a certified MA with limited radiologic tech licensure looking for varied clinical work.

Employer: Nexus Veterinary Urgent Care

Location: 1124 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA

1124 Lynnhaven Parkway, Type: Part-time, weekend-focused

Part-time, weekend-focused Pay: From $20.00/hour

Mix of front-desk and assistant work in a new urgent care clinic for pets. Ideal if you have prior vet CSR experience and want a supportive, team-focused culture.

Employer: Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, nights (7pm–7am)

Full-time, nights (7pm–7am) Pay: $18.93–$27.41/hour

Work with cardiac and medicine patients on a busy, upbeat unit (ratio about 1 PCT to 8–12 patients). Great for CNAs, PCTs, or clinical students wanting strong hospital experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.