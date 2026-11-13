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Virginia Beach
🏥 Virginia Beach healthcare jobs with multiple $40+/hr roles
8 days ago
Virginia Beach healthcare is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and home care are all hiring, from entry-level techs to six-figure clinicians.
Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Patient Access Tech II
- Employer: Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help families get checked in and insured correctly at CHKD. You’ll handle registrations, insurance verification, and work with multiple departments—great if you know medical billing and want a stable hospital role.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00–$24.00/hour
Retail pharmacy role where you fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and help patients daily. Paid training, full benefits, and a big national employer if you want long-term growth.
Pharmacy Technician – Commercial Pharmacy Services
- Employer: Sentara Health
- Location: Sentara Independence, Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm
- Pay: $23.50–$36.36/hour
Day-shift outpatient pharmacy tech job with no weekends listed. Ideal if you have a VA Pharmacy Tech license + CPhT and want strong pay and Sentara’s full benefits.
Associate Veterinarian
- Employer: CityVet Virginia Beach (Red Mill)
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $130,000–$175,000+/year (base + production)
Doctor-led small animal practice with a big focus on mentorship and work–life balance. Great if you’re a DVM who wants room to grow, potential ownership, and strong production bonuses.
Critical Care Paramedic
- Employer: Priority OnDemand
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $15,000 sign-on (day) or $25,000 sign-on (night) with 2-year commitment
Advanced ground transport role working alongside critical care nurses with high-acuity patients. Best fit if you have 3–5 years paramedic experience and want to use ventilators, IV pumps, and cardiac monitors regularly.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Intensive Care Unit
- Employer: Sentara Health – Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $41.93–$61.01/hour
- Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on
24-bed general ICU in a Magnet hospital and Level III Trauma Center. Great for RNs with at least 1 year of experience who want strong pay, differentials, and a very clinical environment.
Respiratory Therapist – RRT/CRT (Nights)
- Employer: Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: $37.61–$55.27/hour
- Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on (FT) / $10,000 (PT) + relocation for eligible candidates
Hospital RT role in a busy trauma and heart center; new grads and experienced RTs considered. Strong benefits plus tuition help and student debt paydown.
Radiology Assistant Operations Coordinator
- Employer: Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time, weekend days
- Pay: $18.96–$27.75/hour
Entry-level support role in radiology—no experience required. Good fit if you have a high school diploma and want to get your foot in the hospital door.
Personal Care Assistant
- Employer: Healthy Living Home Care
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: In-person, other (home care)
- Pay: From $13.23/hour
Provide hands-on help with daily living, vitals, and companionship in home and facility settings. Great if you have caregiving experience and want flexible, client-focused work.
Stretch Therapist / Assisted Stretch Specialist
- Employer: StretchLab (franchise)
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on wellness role doing one-on-one assisted stretching with paid training. Perfect for people with fitness or movement credentials (PT, trainer, yoga, etc.) who want flexible hours and bonuses.
RN Clinical Coordinator – Outpatient Dialysis
- Employer: DaVita
- Location: 1800 Camelot Drive, Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $42.00–$56.00/hour
Lead an outpatient dialysis team, oversee care plans, and mentor staff. Good next step if you’re an RN with dialysis and charge experience looking for leadership.
Limited Scope Radiology Technician / Certified Medical Assistant
- Employer: Sentara Health
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Part-time, swing shift
- Pay: $21.69–$32.14/hour
Hybrid role doing limited X-rays plus MA duties in an outpatient setting. Great if you’re a certified MA with limited radiologic tech licensure looking for varied clinical work.
Veterinary Receptionist / Assistant – Experienced CSR/Floater
- Employer: Nexus Veterinary Urgent Care
- Location: 1124 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Part-time, weekend-focused
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
Mix of front-desk and assistant work in a new urgent care clinic for pets. Ideal if you have prior vet CSR experience and want a supportive, team-focused culture.
Patient Care Technician – Cardiac / Medicine Unit 4D
- Employer: Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time, nights (7pm–7am)
- Pay: $18.93–$27.41/hour
Work with cardiac and medicine patients on a busy, upbeat unit (ratio about 1 PCT to 8–12 patients). Great for CNAs, PCTs, or clinical students wanting strong hospital experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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