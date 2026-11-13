Virginia Beach tech hiring is steady right now, with options from hands-on hardware support to high-end software testing and mission engineering. Good mix of in-office, hybrid, and fully remote roles.

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Saronic Technologies Location: Virginia Beach, VA (up to 50% travel , mix of field and Joint Operations Center)

(up to , mix of field and Joint Operations Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $130,000/year (plus stock options and bonuses)

Work on autonomous surface vessels, splitting time between real-world sea tests and a high-tech operations center. Great fit if you like hardware + software, troubleshooting under pressure, and want strong benefits (100% paid health for employees, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave).

Employer: Decisions

Location: Hybrid – Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$80,000/year

Front-line IT role keeping internal systems, networks, and endpoints running smoothly for a growing software company. Good for someone with Microsoft 365, networking basics, and scripting fundamentals who wants a mix of help desk, systems work, and room to grow into cloud.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Location: In-office – Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $52,000/year (plus up to 10% bonus)

Data-heavy role digging into vehicle damage claim data to spot trends, improve billing, and reduce disputes. Ideal if you’re strong in Excel, basic SQL, dashboards (Tableau/Power BI), and like turning numbers into clear recommendations.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG)

Location: Remote (U.S.-based, some states excluded)

Type: Full-time (W-2)

Department: Veterans Affairs (VA)

Veterans Affairs (VA) Salary: $85,389–$116,975/year

Senior QA role leading testing for mission-critical healthcare systems in MUMPS/InterSystems Cache for the VA. Best for experienced testers (10+ years) with healthcare, EDI/HL7/FHIR, VistA/FileMan, and strong test planning who want fully remote work and to support federal healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—tech skills grow fast once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.