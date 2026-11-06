👔 Virginia Beach Management Roles with Multiple $70K+ Salaries

Virginia Beach is busy hiring for hands-on leaders right now, from energy projects to senior care and local services. If you’ve got management experience, these roles put you in charge and pay accordingly.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Virginia Beach / Richmond, VA (remote within region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000 – $245,000

Lead large, complex electric transmission, distribution, and substation projects for utility clients. This role owns the full project lifecycle—budgets, schedules, risk, client communication, and mentoring other project managers—at a global engineering firm focused on the energy transition, with a strong benefits package and flexible, remote-friendly setup.

Employer: Best Senior Homes

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000 per year

Run the day-to-day operations of residential assisted living homes, making sure residents get safe, respectful care and the facility stays in full regulatory compliance. Good fit if you have assisted living experience and an HCA license (or are in a program), and want solid benefits like 401(k) matching, PTO, and health/vision/dental.

Employer: GO Car Wash

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: About $74,000/year (base $53,000 + $1,500/month bonus at plan, plus uncapped commission)

Own the performance of a busy car wash site—leading the team, driving sales, and keeping operations smooth and safe. Great for service-minded managers who like working outdoors and want room to grow, with health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and free car washes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.