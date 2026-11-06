🚧 Virginia Beach Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Virginia Beach construction is busy right now, from big infrastructure work to commercial roofs and electrical systems. If you like building things and don’t mind working with your hands, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Tecta America Commercial Roofing (Roof Services)

Tecta America Commercial Roofing (Roof Services) Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay varies by experience (not listed)

Work on commercial, industrial, and institutional roofs using systems like TPO, EPDM, PVC, and more. This role is great if you have 5+ years of commercial roofing experience, can handle heights and heavy lifting, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays. Se habla Español.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a construction firm)

(recruiting for a construction firm) Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 per year

Lead estimating on major construction projects, from detailed cost estimates to subcontractor negotiations and design-build work. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Construction/Engineering (or similar), 5+ years estimating experience, and want 401(k) match, strong benefits, profit sharing, and growth opportunities.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install, maintain, and repair electrical and Energy Management Systems in commercial construction settings. Ideal if you’re comfortable reading electrical plans, doing hands-on wiring and troubleshooting, and working with control systems that keep buildings running efficiently.

Employer: Fay, S&B USA Construction

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Install pipe for storm sewers, gas utilities, and water mains on major infrastructure projects. Good match if you have 3+ years of sitework pipe-laying experience, can work outdoors all day, and want medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, training, and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.