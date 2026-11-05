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Virginia Beach

Federal funds back VB stormwater, dredging work

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYlAj_1GoNvgfE00

American Rescue Plan Act funds are helping Virginia Beach complete stormwater and dredging work, including drainage upgrades in 24 neighborhoods and dredging projects at 13 lakes across the city. See the full list of projects and locations: https://t.co/JHptlYo4Cm

This content is adapted from materials provided by cityofvabeach

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