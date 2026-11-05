undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Virginia Beach
Federal funds boost VB stormwater and dredging work
7 days ago
Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding is helping pay for stormwater and dredging work across Virginia Beach, including drainage upgrades in 24 neighborhoods and dredging projects at 13 lakes. Residents can see a full list of funded projects and locations here: More information.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Virginia Beach
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.