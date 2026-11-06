🎁 Free Finds in Virginia Beach — From Produce to Furniture

Virginia Beach neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from fresh food to classic furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your home or pantry.

Item: Fresh cucamelons

Condition: Fresh, ready to eat

Location: Woodbridge Point, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Bag of fresh cucamelons, great for snacking or tossing into salads. These are free to whoever can pick up today, and it’s first come, first served (FCFS), so don’t wait if you love trying new garden treats.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Two 32 oz bags of Lidl dark brown sugar + bag of chocolate discs

Condition: All unopened; chocolate best before 6/27 (Merckens)

Location: Castleton at London Bridge, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for baking lovers: two 32 oz bags of Lidl dark brown sugar and a bag of chocolate discs from Candy Bulk. Everything is unopened, and the chocolate has a listed best before date of 6/27.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Elegant vintage sofa

Condition: Very sturdy, could use a cleaning

Location: Timberlake, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Beautiful vintage sofa with ornate wooden legs and patterned upholstery. It adds a classic touch to any living room or sitting area. The poster notes it could use a cleaning, but it is very sturdy.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Neighbor Looking for a Free Playhouse

One neighbor is in search of a playhouse (not offering one):

Request: Playhouse to be used on a parade float

Playhouse to be used on a parade float Condition needed: Doesn’t need to be in great shape; will be painted

Doesn’t need to be in great shape; will be painted Location: Hunt Club Community, Virginia Beach, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

If you have an old playhouse you’d like to give away, you can help them out:

👉 See this request on nextdoor

Free items in Virginia Beach tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.