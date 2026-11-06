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🎁 Free Finds in Virginia Beach — From Produce to Furniture
Virginia Beach neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from fresh food to classic furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your home or pantry.
Fresh Cucamelons
Item: Fresh cucamelons
Condition: Fresh, ready to eat
Location: Woodbridge Point, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Bag of fresh cucamelons, great for snacking or tossing into salads. These are free to whoever can pick up today, and it’s first come, first served (FCFS), so don’t wait if you love trying new garden treats.
Dark Brown Sugar and Chocolate Discs
Item: Two 32 oz bags of Lidl dark brown sugar + bag of chocolate discs
Condition: All unopened; chocolate best before 6/27 (Merckens)
Location: Castleton at London Bridge, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for baking lovers: two 32 oz bags of Lidl dark brown sugar and a bag of chocolate discs from Candy Bulk. Everything is unopened, and the chocolate has a listed best before date of 6/27.
Elegant Vintage Sofa
Item: Elegant vintage sofa
Condition: Very sturdy, could use a cleaning
Location: Timberlake, Virginia Beach, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Beautiful vintage sofa with ornate wooden legs and patterned upholstery. It adds a classic touch to any living room or sitting area. The poster notes it could use a cleaning, but it is very sturdy.
Neighbor Looking for a Free Playhouse
One neighbor is in search of a playhouse (not offering one):
- Request: Playhouse to be used on a parade float
- Condition needed: Doesn’t need to be in great shape; will be painted
- Location: Hunt Club Community, Virginia Beach, VA
- Source: nextdoor.com
If you have an old playhouse you’d like to give away, you can help them out:
👉 See this request on nextdoor
Free items in Virginia Beach tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.